Mercantile Bank starts 13th foundation training for MTO

Mercantile Bank Training Institute started three week long Foundation Training for its newly recruited Management Trainee Officers on 13 March.A total number of 50 MTOs participated in the first phase of the training, says a press release.Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, MD and CEO of the Bank inaugurated the training and delivered his speech highlighting the importance of Foundation Training and advised the freshers to gather knowledge from all areas of banking.He also called on the officers to prepare themselves to be future leaders of banking sector. Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, CFO of the bank and Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI, along with other faculty members of the institution also present in the programme.