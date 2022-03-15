Tax automation to increase tax coverage: NBR Chairman



NBR Chairman and Senior Secretary Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Munim addressing members of the Mymensingh Chamber of Commerce and Industry at Mymensingh Jila Parishad auditorium on Monday.

NBR Chairman and Senior Secretary Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Munim was chief guest on the occasion at Mymensingh Jila Parishad auditorium on Monday. Munim said the participants that that the government is dependent on tax revenue but efforts will continue to impose taxes at a tolerable level.

President of Mymensingh Chamber of Commerce and Industry and FBCCI Vice President Md. Aminul Haque Shamim said that tax and VAT tax law will be simplified. If we can motivate people to pay taxes, more people will pay taxes.

Aminul Haque Shamim put forward various proposals to collect more tax by removing the fear of paying taxes and increasing the tax coverage by protecting various interests of the traders including simplification of tax payment.

Md. Aminul Haque Shamim laid emphasis on the overall development of the region including setting up double gauge railway line to Dhaka-Jamalpur section and introduction of high speed train service. NBR Member (Politics) Shams Uddin Ahmed, President of Mymensingh Taxes Bar Advocate Sadiq Hossain, Rezaul Karim of Jamalpur Chamber also spoke on the occasion.















Mymensingh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) exchanged views with the National Board of Revenue (NBR) attended by business leaders of the region on the budget proposal for the fiscal year 2022-23.NBR Chairman and Senior Secretary Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Munim was chief guest on the occasion at Mymensingh Jila Parishad auditorium on Monday. Munim said the participants that that the government is dependent on tax revenue but efforts will continue to impose taxes at a tolerable level.President of Mymensingh Chamber of Commerce and Industry and FBCCI Vice President Md. Aminul Haque Shamim said that tax and VAT tax law will be simplified. If we can motivate people to pay taxes, more people will pay taxes.Aminul Haque Shamim put forward various proposals to collect more tax by removing the fear of paying taxes and increasing the tax coverage by protecting various interests of the traders including simplification of tax payment.Md. Aminul Haque Shamim laid emphasis on the overall development of the region including setting up double gauge railway line to Dhaka-Jamalpur section and introduction of high speed train service. NBR Member (Politics) Shams Uddin Ahmed, President of Mymensingh Taxes Bar Advocate Sadiq Hossain, Rezaul Karim of Jamalpur Chamber also spoke on the occasion.