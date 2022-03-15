

GP users can watch various sports thru mobile balance

The launching took place at GPHouse through an event. GP's Chief Digital and Strategy Officer Solaiman Alam; A.S.M Rafiq Ullah, CEO of Content Matters Ltd.; Khairul Basher, Head of Communications, GP, Kazi Hamidur Rahman, Head of DOB and API, and other high officials from GP and its partners were also present at the event.

GP users can enjoy the numerous web contents in the Rabbitholebd app and website (https://www.rabbitholebd.com/) by simply purchasing designated packages using their mobile airtime balance, says a press release issued on Sunday.

GP is the first telco to launch direct operator billing in Rabbitholebd. The operator is providing a Daily Package (One-time full access with 24 hours validity at BDT 20), a Monthly Package (One time/auto-renewal, full access with 30 days validity at BDT 99), and a 6-month Package (One time/auto-renewal, full access with 180 days validity at BDT 499).

This way, users can enjoy the upcoming cricket series of the Bangladesh national cricket team and many more regular and premium contents like IPL, EPL, etc., with GP 4G's smooth, buffer-free internet experience.

In January 2022, the BTRC provided GP the permission to operate digital content services through DOB under certain conditions. As per the given conditions, users can enjoy the service with a monthly limitation of BDT 600 and a yearly limitation of BDT 3000.

On this occasion, GP CDSO Solaiman Alam, commented, "We are constantly putting efforts to remain at the forefront of providing top-notch service through simplified and innovative solutions that cater to the evolving digital needs of our over 83 million subscribers and open up windows towards the most modern solutions to help them unfold the possibilities of their Grameenphone connection."

A.S.M Rafiq Ullah, CEO of Content Matters Ltd, said, "This feature will be user-friendly for customers, and we hope to make such collaborations in the near future, keeping the customer's needs in mind."







