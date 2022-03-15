

Panasonic launches ACs with anti-virus technology

nanoeX technology releases hydroxyl radicals contained in water. Hydroxyl radicals are also known as "nature's detergent" that are capable of inhibiting bacteria and viruses. Panasonic has successfully tested the nanoeX device as well as nanoeX ACs for the inhibitory effect on bacteria and viruses at Texcell Laboratory, France.

The new line-up of the five-star inverter nanoeX ACs will be available. Consumers in Bangladesh can now experience the new range of Panasonic ACs, across major retail outlets, says a press release.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Manish Sharma, CEO, Panasonic India & South Asia, said "Panasonic has been a frontrunner when it comes to developing pathbreaking technologies over the years to cater to the ever-evolving needs of our consumers. Our new range of Air Conditioners come with the nanoeX technology demonstrating our commitment of making products that are relevant and in line with consumer requirement.

Panasonic first tested the nanoeX device at Texcell Laboratory, France where we did see success in inhibiting most bacteria and viruses. Therefore, our new range of Panasonic nanoeX ACs are capable of eliminating the growth of certain pollutants such as allergens, bacteria, viruses, moulds, odours, and certain hazardous substances delivering a healthier indoor air quality."

Panasonic has a rich expertise of over 60 years in AC manufacturing, enabling the company to innovate products that add value to consumers' daily life. The new line-up of nanoeX ACs are equipped with ECONAVI, Twin Cool INV, and Jetstream technology for maximum safety and comfort.



















To ensure a safer and a healthier lifestyle, Panasonic - a leading diversified technology company, on Sunday launched the new range of Air Conditioners (ACs) enabled with nanoeX technology.nanoeX technology releases hydroxyl radicals contained in water. Hydroxyl radicals are also known as "nature's detergent" that are capable of inhibiting bacteria and viruses. Panasonic has successfully tested the nanoeX device as well as nanoeX ACs for the inhibitory effect on bacteria and viruses at Texcell Laboratory, France.The new line-up of the five-star inverter nanoeX ACs will be available. Consumers in Bangladesh can now experience the new range of Panasonic ACs, across major retail outlets, says a press release.Speaking at the launch, Mr. Manish Sharma, CEO, Panasonic India & South Asia, said "Panasonic has been a frontrunner when it comes to developing pathbreaking technologies over the years to cater to the ever-evolving needs of our consumers. Our new range of Air Conditioners come with the nanoeX technology demonstrating our commitment of making products that are relevant and in line with consumer requirement.Panasonic first tested the nanoeX device at Texcell Laboratory, France where we did see success in inhibiting most bacteria and viruses. Therefore, our new range of Panasonic nanoeX ACs are capable of eliminating the growth of certain pollutants such as allergens, bacteria, viruses, moulds, odours, and certain hazardous substances delivering a healthier indoor air quality."Panasonic has a rich expertise of over 60 years in AC manufacturing, enabling the company to innovate products that add value to consumers' daily life. The new line-up of nanoeX ACs are equipped with ECONAVI, Twin Cool INV, and Jetstream technology for maximum safety and comfort.