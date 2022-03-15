Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 March, 2022, 11:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

US gas price rises by 22pc to record $4.43 in 2 weeks

Published : Tuesday, 15 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 136

CAMARILLO, Calif. March 14: The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline shot up a whopping 79 cents over the past two weeks to a record-setting $4.43 per gallon (3.8 liters) as Russia's invasion of Ukraine is contributing to already-high prices at the pump.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday the new price exceeds by 32 cents the prior all-time high of $4.11 set in July 2008. But that's still quite a ways from the inflation-adjusted record high of about $5.24 per gallon.
The price at the pump is $1.54 higher than it was a year ago.
Lundberg said gas prices are likely to remain high in the short term as crude oil costs soar amid global supply concerns following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Prices at the pump were rising long before Russia invaded Ukraine as post-lockdown demand has pushed prices higher. Crude prices plummeted in early 2020 as economies around the world shut down because of COVID-19 - the price of futures even turned negative, meaning some sellers were paying buyers to take oil. Prices rebounded, however, as demand recovered faster than producers pulled oil out of the ground and inventories dried up.
Then, the price increase accelerated after war began.
Energy prices are also contributing to the worst inflation that Americans have seen in 40 years, far outpacing higher wages.
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $5.79 per gallon. The lowest average is in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $3.80 per gallon.
According to the survey, the average price of diesel also spiked, up $1.18 over two weeks, to $5.20 a gallon. Diesel costs $2.11 more than it did one year ago.    AP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SIBL arranges get together programme in Rajshahi
Banking Events
Mercantile Bank starts 13th foundation training for MTO
Ericsson leads in 5G Network Infrastructure report
Sri Lanka looks to attract tourists from Bangladesh
Tax automation to increase tax coverage: NBR Chairman
AIIB pumps $2.6b into BD projects in first 5 years
India’s Paytm shares nosedive after CEO arrest


Latest News
US imposes sanctions against 11 Russian defense officials
Schools, colleges start in-person classes in full swing
Lalon Festival begins in Kushtia Tuesday
Asian shares mostly lower as crude slides to $100 per barrel
'Chhutir Ghonta' director Azizur Rahman passes away
China calls for Russia-EU talks
ICC extends WCSL cut-off date to accommodate BAN's IRE tour
European arms imports rise despite global fall: Watchdog
Japan imposes sanction on Russian billionaire, 16 others
Dhaka Premier League cricket begins Tuesday
Most Read News
Dhaka Premier League cricket begins Tuesday
Bangladesh Women clinch historic WC win against Pakistan
Nipun, Zayed asked to strictly follow stay order
India could buy discount oil from Russia: reports
Russia says it will attack Ukrainian arms factories
Bangladesh reports 239 cases, one death from Covid-19
Top features of vivo V23 series
Parash urges youths to uphold Bangabandhu’s values
Body of unidentified boy recovered in Gazipur
Fresh round of talks to begin shortly
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft