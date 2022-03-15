Video
Indian poultry farm expands to BD, Lanka, Kenya

Published : Tuesday, 15 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 133

CHENNAI, March 14:  A chicken farm set up with 200 birds at Ganapathipalayam near Udumalpet in 1984 has now become a more than Rs 10,000-crore business with operations spanning 21 states, besides Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Kenya.
Suguna Group has a 15% market share of the country's poultry meat business and plans to close this fiscal (FY21-22) with a turnover of Rs 11,000 crore.
"We started a small poultry farm and dairy. After two years, we closed the dairy and focused on broiler chicken. We got into trading healthcare products and feed for poultry, besides eggs. In 1989-90, most poultry farmers lost money and abandoned the business," recalls B Soundararajan, chairman, Suguna Group.
Instead of chickening out, he analysed the situation and found that the industry was dominated by middlemen, who operated on a 'cost plus' basis while the farmers always ended up with losses. In 1991, Suguna introduced contract farming -- it supplied all the inputs and farmers reared the chicks into adult birds, which it bought back. "We offered a guarantee to the farmers that they alone will not end up with losses. Three farmers joined us initially," says Soundararajan.
Until 1997, Suguna operated only around Udumalpet and Pollachi. Between 1997 and 2000, it expanded across Tamil Nadu. "When we came to a saturation point, we expanded to neighbouring states. Today we are present in 21 states. In 2010, when we again hit saturation, we went overseas," he says.
"A farmer is a farmer, whether it is Tamil Nadu, Punjab or Assam. It was the same with farmers in Bangladesh and Kenya. Barring the cultural difference, the trade remained the same," says Soundararajan. At present, 10% of Suguna's turnover comes from overseas markets. Due to Covid pandemic, the expansion process has slowed.In fact, the first wave of Covid and the resultant lockdown hit Suguna's poultry business hard. "We could neither move inputs to farmers nor the grown-up birds to the market. About 40% of our business comes from the hotel and restaurant segment. The long closure impacted our business, even though the home market compensated to an extent. But we safeguarded the farmers and took all the losses upon the company," says Soundarajan.
Along the way, the group also forayed into selling processed chicken through Suguna Daily Fresh headquartered in Bengaluru. This chain of franchise stores, about 300 now and predominantly in south India, was rebranded 'Delfrez' about three months ago. The company hopes to make this a chain of 500 outlets by 2025.    The Times of India


