

ACI Motors launches Japanese crop harvester

Yanmar has become the most popular combine harvester brand among the farmers by ensuring the best after-sales service. This year, wheat harvesting will start in Meherpur, Thakurgaon, Panchagarh, Gopalganj, and some other districts of the country from Sunday last.

To ensure after-sales service during season time, ACI Motors has launched a service campaign in Gangni, Meherpur. To mark this campaign, ACI Motors has arranged a colorful inauguration programme.

At the event higher officials of the Department of Agriculture Extension, Meherpur, and ACI Motors Sales and Service team were present. Beginning from 13th March 2022, this campaign will be continued till 15th April 2022. Under this campaign, a team of 25 service experts will be providing service to the customers riding through Motorcycle.

Besides, there will be arrangements for all the necessary Spare Parts of the harvester, snacks, water & medical check-up for the farmers. To mobilize the service process, two Yanmar Service Van has been deployed.









ACI Motors has brought a revolution in the agriculture sector of Bangladesh by introducing the famous Japanese Yanmar Combine Harvester in the market which is the most advanced technology for rice and wheat harvesting, press release.Yanmar has become the most popular combine harvester brand among the farmers by ensuring the best after-sales service. This year, wheat harvesting will start in Meherpur, Thakurgaon, Panchagarh, Gopalganj, and some other districts of the country from Sunday last.To ensure after-sales service during season time, ACI Motors has launched a service campaign in Gangni, Meherpur. To mark this campaign, ACI Motors has arranged a colorful inauguration programme.At the event higher officials of the Department of Agriculture Extension, Meherpur, and ACI Motors Sales and Service team were present. Beginning from 13th March 2022, this campaign will be continued till 15th April 2022. Under this campaign, a team of 25 service experts will be providing service to the customers riding through Motorcycle.Besides, there will be arrangements for all the necessary Spare Parts of the harvester, snacks, water & medical check-up for the farmers. To mobilize the service process, two Yanmar Service Van has been deployed.