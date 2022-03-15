Talents of rural areas get jobs at BRAC Bank

BRAC Bank is creating employment opportunities for those who lag behind in the society.

In the recent recruitment examinations, many job seekers from remote areas of the country have got job opportunities at the bank by showing extraordinary merit.

Most of the job seekers had to overcome numerous hurdles to complete their studies. They even had to deal with shortage of food, accommodation, clothes, says a press release.

Survival was an everyday struggle. Many had to move in with their distant relatives as their families could not afford to bear living and educational expenses. Many had to work as day labourer, toil in brick field to earn money to bear educational expenses.

These talented recruits have come from the family background of farmers, carpenters, grocers, vegetables sellers, day labourers and earned their position in corporate sector thanks to their merit, indomitable morale and perseverance. After getting job at BRAC Bank, they are now dreaming of a bright future.

Stories of their life struggle, courage and indomitable spirit came up in their interview sessions. The pandemic took two years away from their lives. Most government and private organizations did not have much openings due to the pandemic, so they were unable to get jobs. Those who passed in 2018-2019 have lost two years from their lives.

According to them, recently many companies are advertising and hiring. However, those who have passed under the National University hardly get call for the interview.

Graduates of district and divisional city educational institutes and national universities have recently shown merit in the BRAC Bank job examinations. They expressed interest in working in the corporate sector of Bangladesh. If given the opportunity, they would contribute to the progress of the organization with their talent and hard work.















