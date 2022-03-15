Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 March, 2022, 11:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Talents of rural areas get jobs at BRAC Bank

Published : Tuesday, 15 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 144
Business Desk

BRAC Bank is creating employment opportunities for those who lag behind in the society.
In the recent recruitment examinations, many job seekers from remote areas of the country have got job opportunities at the bank by showing extraordinary merit.
Most of the job seekers had to overcome numerous hurdles to complete their studies. They even had to deal with shortage of food, accommodation, clothes, says a press release.
Survival was an everyday struggle. Many had to move in with their distant relatives as their families could not afford to bear living and educational expenses. Many had to work as day labourer, toil in brick field to earn money to bear educational expenses.
These talented recruits have come from the family background of farmers, carpenters, grocers, vegetables sellers, day labourers and earned their position in corporate sector thanks to their merit, indomitable morale and perseverance. After getting job at BRAC Bank, they are now dreaming of a bright future.
Stories of their life struggle, courage and indomitable spirit came up in their interview sessions. The pandemic took two years away from their lives. Most government and private organizations did not have much openings due to the pandemic, so they were unable to get jobs. Those who passed in 2018-2019 have lost two years from their lives.
According to them, recently many companies are advertising and hiring. However, those who have passed under the National University hardly get call for the interview.
Graduates of district and divisional city educational institutes and national universities have recently shown merit in the BRAC Bank job examinations. They expressed interest in working in the corporate sector of Bangladesh. If given the opportunity, they would contribute to the progress of the organization with their talent and hard work.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SIBL arranges get together programme in Rajshahi
Banking Events
Mercantile Bank starts 13th foundation training for MTO
Ericsson leads in 5G Network Infrastructure report
Sri Lanka looks to attract tourists from Bangladesh
Tax automation to increase tax coverage: NBR Chairman
AIIB pumps $2.6b into BD projects in first 5 years
India’s Paytm shares nosedive after CEO arrest


Latest News
US imposes sanctions against 11 Russian defense officials
Schools, colleges start in-person classes in full swing
Lalon Festival begins in Kushtia Tuesday
Asian shares mostly lower as crude slides to $100 per barrel
'Chhutir Ghonta' director Azizur Rahman passes away
China calls for Russia-EU talks
ICC extends WCSL cut-off date to accommodate BAN's IRE tour
European arms imports rise despite global fall: Watchdog
Japan imposes sanction on Russian billionaire, 16 others
Dhaka Premier League cricket begins Tuesday
Most Read News
Dhaka Premier League cricket begins Tuesday
Bangladesh Women clinch historic WC win against Pakistan
Nipun, Zayed asked to strictly follow stay order
India could buy discount oil from Russia: reports
Russia says it will attack Ukrainian arms factories
Bangladesh reports 239 cases, one death from Covid-19
Top features of vivo V23 series
Parash urges youths to uphold Bangabandhu’s values
Body of unidentified boy recovered in Gazipur
Fresh round of talks to begin shortly
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft