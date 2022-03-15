Video
WRAP, BGMEA usher in new chapter of partnership

Published : Tuesday, 15 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 135

The Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP) and the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) have renewed their longstanding partnership for another year under a newly revitalized Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).
The organizations share a deep-seated commitment to ethical manufacturing. Their joint efforts in the social compliance space predominantly focus on education and training.
The MoU was signed by president and CEO of WRAP Avedis Seferian and president of BGMEA Faruque Hassan on behalf of their respective sides at WRAP's headquarters in the USA on Friday, said a press release on Sunday.
BGMEA directors Abdullah Hil Rakib and Barrister Vidiya Amrit Khan and chairman of BGMEA standing committee on foreign mission cell Shams Mahmuh were also present at the MoU signing ceremony.
Under the agreement, WRAP will develop a series of training courses for BGMEA members which will be available at no charge and will be held either virtually or in-person.
Besides, the association's affiliate program dedicated to the development of human resources in Bangladesh's readymade garment (RMG) and textiles sectors.
 BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology will facilitate WRAP trainings for students, employees, and independent auditors.
The agreement also covers additional commitments regarding events and sponsorships.
BGMRA president said the high ethical manufacturing standard of Bangladeshi factories is well recognized by the brands and consumers globally today.
`This partnership with WRAP will play a vital role in carrying forward the achievements of Bangladesh's garment industry in the area of social compliance and strengthen the  industry's standing as a preferred hub of ethical manufacturing in the world,' he added.     -BSS


