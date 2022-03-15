Fahmida becomes UNCTAD PCI advisory board member



The Executive Director of the Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Dr Fahmida Khatun has been appointed as a member of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD)'s Production Capacity Index related high profile advisory board.This advisory board will advise UNCTAD on research and policy issues related to production capacity. Notable among these issues are the expansion of policy framework and institutional framework, strategic development and refinement, and the development and refinement of international standards, including methods of measuring production capacity. The high-level council will work in close collaboration with academics, policy makers, statisticians and experts in related field, said a CPD press statement Monday.