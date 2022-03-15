Video
Tuesday, 15 March, 2022
Stakeholders agree to quicken ADB-funded projects

Published : Tuesday, 15 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM

The Government and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) at a tripartite portfolio review meeting (TPRM) agreed actions to further accelerate implementation of ADB-assisted projects for boosting socio-economic recovery.
Kenichi Yokoyama, Director General for ADB's South Asia Department, in his opening remarks appreciated Bangladesh's macroeconomic management and policies for expeditious socio-economic recovery from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
He thanked the Bangladesh government for continued strong partnership and conveyed ADB's readiness to work together in developing innovative and transformative solutions to address the climate challenges and generate strong economic recovery with high inclusiveness, and economic diversification.
To further improve project implementation, DG Yokoyama also emphasized better project readiness, reduction of procurement time, and timely completion and closing of the projects with high discipline.
Fatima Yasmin, Secretary, Economic Relations Division (ERD), and Edimon Ginting, ADB Country Director for Bangladesh co-chaired the TPRM review maating.
Deputy Director General for South Asia Department Manmohan Parkash, ADB's Alternate Executive Director Md. Azizul Alam, senior officials from the Government of Bangladesh, project directors, and ADB staff participated in-person as well as virtually in the first review meeting in 2022. It mainly aimed at resolving project issues and formulating strategies to quicken project implementation.    -BSS


