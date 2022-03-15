Video
Tuesday, 15 March, 2022
HSBC honours 9 Business Excellence Awards winners

The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited in Bangladesh has recognised nine winners at the 2nd HSBC Business Excellence Awards.
The awards were given for their leadership and continuous contribution to promoting Bangladesh and enabling sustainable growth in national economy even during these challenging times, the bank said in a statement on Sunday.
The HSBC Business Excellence Awards is organised in partnership with the commerce ministry and the British High Commission in Dhaka. The awards ceremony was held in the capital on Sunday.
The winners of the 2nd HSBC Business Excellence Awards for Export Excellence in the RMG sector are Pacific Jeans Group and Envoy Textiles.
PRAN-RFL Group won the Export Excellence award in non-RMG category. Hatil Complex Ltd was the Best in Import Substitution.
Summit Corporation Ltd was adjudged Leader in Inbound Investment and Infrastructure.
Malek Spinning Group won the award for Excellence in Sustainability. BiBEAT Ltd was the Best in Innovation & Technology. City Group won the Special Achievement award while Surokkha App for COVID-19 vaccine registration won the Jury Award.
"The HSBC's Business Excellence Awards is well aligned with our intention to recognize successful businesses and entrepreneurs who have significantly contributed to country's growth. We are pleased to support the initiative by HSBC," the statement quoted Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi as saying at the programme.
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak thanked HSBC for taking initiatives to recognise the business community for their contribution to the development of the nation and driving the economy to graduate to a middle-income country.
British Ambassador in Dhaka Robert Dickson said highlighting the achievements and potential of Bangladesh's innovative and resilient private sector is an excellent way to attract the foreign capital which will sustain growth through and beyond its graduation from the least developed country bracket.
Head of Commercial Banking, HSBC South and Southeast Asia, Amanda Murphy said HSBC is "strongly committed" to the development of Bangladesh and helping its clients connect with sustainable growth opportunities.
Chief Executive Officer of HSBC Bangladesh, Md Mahbub ur Rahman congratulated the winners and said they are "proud" to recognise and encourage the businesses for their "perseverance and hard work".    -bdnews24.com


