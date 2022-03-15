Stocks halts four-day rally on profit booking

Stocks halted four-day-rally on Monday as the dominant small investors booked profit amid volatility on previous gains sliding indices on both the bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE slid by 1.80 points or 0.02 per cent to 6,763, after gaining 309 points in the four straight sessions. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, slid 2.70 points to 2,460 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) edged down 0.47 points to 1,452 at the close of the trading.

Turnover, also slid to Tk 9.86 billion, down 1.20 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 9.98 billion. Losers took a modest lead over the gainers, as out of 378 issues traded, 178 declined, 167 advanced and 33 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) lost 25 points to 19,774 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) dropped 16 points to 11,863 at close..

Of the issues traded, 160 declined, 109 advanced and 30 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 12.80 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value worth Tk 300 million.




















