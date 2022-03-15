Video
Tuesday, 15 March, 2022, 11:28 AM
BWCCI, StanChart to finance women entrepreneurs

Published : Tuesday, 15 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 184
Business Correspondent

Standard Chartered (StanChart) and Bangladesh Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BWCCI) have forged partnership to facilitate greater access for women entrepreneurs to financial services.
Accordingly a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by BFCCI Senior Vice President Sangita Ahmed and StanChat Bangladesh Private and Business Banking Head Sabbir Ahmed on behalf of their respective entities.
Under the partnership, BWCCI and StandChart will collaborate to help grant BWCCI members with better access to capital and financial resources. The partnership will also extend to include knowledge exchange on financial services, consultation support and training sessions for women entrepreneurs.
Sangita Ahmed said: "BWCCI has been a key contributor of women entrepreneurship development in Bangladesh for more than 20 years, and we are delighted to partner with Standard Chartered to empower our members with better access to finance."
Sabbir Ahmed said, "We are proud to partner with BWCCI with the goal of improving access to finance for women entrepreneurs in Bangladesh."
He added, "BWCCI's decades-long experience and strong network of female entrepreneurs will undoubtedly complement Standard Chartered's global aim of bolstering women's economic participation and presence.
StanChart BD Business Banking General Manager Shawkat Alam ma;sp spoke on the occasion.
Established in 2001, BWCCI is the country's first women Chamber of Commerce, a trade body exclusively working on women's economic and social empowerment nationally. Starting with only 24 members at the time of its inception, BWCCI now has more than 5000 members across the country. It has emerged as an advocacy organization with increased acceptance among cross section of people at the national and the international level.
With over 117 years of presence in Bangladesh, Standard Chartered is the only bank in the country with a unique blend of deep-rooted local presence and capacity to capitalise on its global network and product coverage. The partnership will leverage Standard Chartered's banking networks both at home and abroad to purposefully connect SMEs with broader local and international markets.


