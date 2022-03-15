ATAB to elect executive committee tomorrow

The election to the executive committee (EC) of the Association of Travel Agencies of Bangladesh (ATAB), an apex body of the country's travel agents got momentum with the mass campaign of candidates of two electoral panels. The election will be held tomorrow (Wednesday) at the Police Convention Center at Eskaton, Dhaka.

Around 2,300 voters out of its 3,500 members will exercise their voting rights to elect their representatives to its 29-member executive committee for its two years tenure. Of the 29 members, 17 will be elected from Dhaka region while six from Chattogram and six from Sylhet region.

In the election, two panels are contesting under the banner of ATAB Sammilito Forum led by its senior member Taufiq Uddin Ahmed and ATAB Ganatantrik Oikyafront led by its former president SM Manzur Morshed Mahbub.

This year Taufiq Uddin Ahmed led ATAB Sammilito Forum contesting the election with the commitment to ensure rights of the travel agencies and bringing transparency in their activities while SM Manzur Morshed Mahbub led ATAB Ganatantrik Oikya Front contesting with the commitment to reducing plane fare for the travellers and restoration of the rights of the agencies.

Though Taufiq Uddin Ahmed is a senior, he's contesting the election for the first time. ATAB's incumbent President Mansur Ahmed Kalam, Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) President Shahadat Hossain Taslim and former HAAB Vice President Farid Uddin Ahmed Majumder have extended their supports to Taufiq Uddin.

According to the general members of the apex body, there are allegations of irregularities and corruptions against Manzur Morshed Mahbub. Due to the allegations, the panel of Mahbub failed to resume in the power in the last elections. Some of his former teammates are with him.

According to documents available to this correspondent, Mahbub failed to reduce air ticket prices during his previous periods saying that ATAB has nothing to do on the issue as the airlines fix the plane fare. The plane fare usually increases due to increasing demands of the air tickets.

During his last tenure in office, Mahbub tried to establish a new travel agency with the name of ATAB as 'ATAB Online Limited'. In the name of the agency, he collected more than Tk 3 crore from around 100 shareholders.

But, he failed to register the agency as the government regretted his proposal to establish an agency with the name of an association. But, the shareholders hadn't yet got their money back.

















