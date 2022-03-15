Video
BB asks NBFIs not to offer commission on deposit collection

Published : Tuesday, 15 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 211
Business Correspondent

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Sunday barred non-bank financial institutions (NBFI) from offering any commission against collection of deposits from customers.
A BB circular issued in this regard said offering of such commission also increased lending rate in NBFIs, prompting the BB to issue the directive.
It was observed that many NBFIs were issuing commission in different forms against collection of deposits, the BB circular said.
Some were showing such spending as commission, development cost, business development cost which the central bank mentioned as unethical and unacceptable.
Because of the issuance of the commission, the cost of fund of the NBFIs increases unnecessarily, it said. So, the interest rate of lending or investments of the NBFIs increases, the BB observed.
The BB asked the NBFIs not to spend against any sort of undisclosed purposes, including payment of commission, business development cost and development cost for collection of deposits.
Besides, the central bank instructed the NBFIs to publish updated data of interest rates on their respective web sites. The central bank issued the instruction under section 18 of The Finance Institution Act, 1993 that came to force immediately after its issuance.
An official of the central bank said that the practice of issuing commission had distorted soundness of the NFBI sector and created an unhealthy environment in the sector.
Due to such malpractice by some NBFIs, it became difficult for others to follow a proper business practice, the official said. On the other hand, many NBFIs have resorted to the system due to their bad reputation, they said.
Bangladesh Bank data showed the weighted average deposit rate of the NBFIs was 7.55 per cent in January 2022 against the weighted average lending rate of 10.59 per cent. Many NBFIs were even spending almost 10 per cent against deposits.
The BB data showed the weighted average deposit rate of a number of NBFIs was almost 10 per cent. So, they were lending at 13-15 per cent.
The weighted average interest rate of banks was 4.01 per cent against the weighted average lending rate of 7.08 per cent. BB sources said that many NBFIs appointed employees for the collection of deposits on commission basis.
Such officials usually receive a very poor salary and their major earnings come in the form of commission against collection of deposits, they said.


