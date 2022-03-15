Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 March, 2022, 11:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Iran, after missile strike, warns against 'threats' from Iraqi soil

Published : Tuesday, 15 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

Tehran, Mar 14: Iran warned Monday that it won't tolerate "threats" coming from Iraq, a day after firing ballistic missiles at what it said was an Israeli site in the neighbouring    country.
"It is not at all acceptable that one of our neighbours that has deep relations with us ... becomes a centre for creating threats against the Islamic republic," said foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh.
"Iran will not tolerate that a centre near its borders becomes the centre for sabotage, conspiracy and sending terrorist groups to Iran," he said at his weekly press conference in Tehran.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards, the ideological arm of the armed forces, said Sunday they had targeted a "strategic centre" belonging to Israel, the Islamic republic's arch enemy, in the northern Iraqi city of Arbil, using "powerful precision missiles".
Kurdish authorities, however, insisted that the Jewish state has no sites in or near Arbil, the capital of their autonomous region in Iraq's north.
The authorities said a dozen ballistic missiles had targeted Arbil, including some US facilities, in the pre-dawn cross-border attack that lightly wounded two civilians.
Baghdad summoned the Iranian ambassador, Iraj Masjidi, to protest the strikes as Iraq's foreign ministry condemned the attack as a "flagrant violation of (Iraqi) sovereignty".    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Iran, after missile strike, warns against 'threats' from Iraqi soil
CCC Mayor pays a courtesy call on Charge de Affaires of the Republic of Iraq
KU observes ‘Katka Tragedy Day’
Palak urges BCL to act against drugs
Fire at port city’s market, 30-40 shops gutted
Schoolgirl ‘kills herself after rape’
Rescued crocodile released back into the wild in Sundarban
Refugees are seen at the new centre for refugees arriving from Ukraine


Latest News
US imposes sanctions against 11 Russian defense officials
Schools, colleges start in-person classes in full swing
Lalon Festival begins in Kushtia Tuesday
Asian shares mostly lower as crude slides to $100 per barrel
'Chhutir Ghonta' director Azizur Rahman passes away
China calls for Russia-EU talks
ICC extends WCSL cut-off date to accommodate BAN's IRE tour
European arms imports rise despite global fall: Watchdog
Japan imposes sanction on Russian billionaire, 16 others
Dhaka Premier League cricket begins Tuesday
Most Read News
Dhaka Premier League cricket begins Tuesday
Bangladesh Women clinch historic WC win against Pakistan
Nipun, Zayed asked to strictly follow stay order
India could buy discount oil from Russia: reports
Russia says it will attack Ukrainian arms factories
Bangladesh reports 239 cases, one death from Covid-19
Top features of vivo V23 series
Parash urges youths to uphold Bangabandhu’s values
Body of unidentified boy recovered in Gazipur
Fresh round of talks to begin shortly
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft