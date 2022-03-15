Iran, after missile strike, warns against 'threats' from Iraqi soil

Tehran, Mar 14: Iran warned Monday that it won't tolerate "threats" coming from Iraq, a day after firing ballistic missiles at what it said was an Israeli site in the neighbouring country.

"It is not at all acceptable that one of our neighbours that has deep relations with us ... becomes a centre for creating threats against the Islamic republic," said foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh.

"Iran will not tolerate that a centre near its borders becomes the centre for sabotage, conspiracy and sending terrorist groups to Iran," he said at his weekly press conference in Tehran.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards, the ideological arm of the armed forces, said Sunday they had targeted a "strategic centre" belonging to Israel, the Islamic republic's arch enemy, in the northern Iraqi city of Arbil, using "powerful precision missiles".

Kurdish authorities, however, insisted that the Jewish state has no sites in or near Arbil, the capital of their autonomous region in Iraq's north.

The authorities said a dozen ballistic missiles had targeted Arbil, including some US facilities, in the pre-dawn cross-border attack that lightly wounded two civilians.

Baghdad summoned the Iranian ambassador, Iraj Masjidi, to protest the strikes as Iraq's foreign ministry condemned the attack as a "flagrant violation of (Iraqi) sovereignty". -AFP