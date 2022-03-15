Video
Tuesday, 15 March, 2022
UN launches biodiversity talks

Published : Tuesday, 15 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 216

PARIS, Mar 14: UN biodiversity negotiations began in Geneva on Monday to hammer out a global deal to better protect nature that is due for approval later this year.  
Almost 200 countries are due to adopt a global framework this year to safeguard nature by mid-century from the destruction wrought by humanity, with a key milestone of 30 percent protected by 2030.
"The world is clearly eager for urgent action to protect nature," said Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, Executive Secretary of the Convention on Biological Diversity, in a press release.    -AFP



