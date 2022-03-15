Video
Home Countryside

Two ‘commit suicide’ in Sirajganj, Barishal

Published : Tuesday, 15 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 178
Our Correspondents

Two men have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Sirajganj and Barishal, on Saturday.
SIRAJGANJ: A man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself after killing his minor daughter in Ullapara Upazila of the district on Saturday.
The incident took place in Binayekpur Village under Bangala Union in the upazila in the morning.
The deceased were identified as Manzurul Haque Razib, 36, son of Md Abdur Rashid Master, a resident of the area, and his daughter Tansim Khatun Raka, 9. Razib worked as an inspector at Dharail Union Health Complex in the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ullapara Police Station (PS) Humayun Kabir said Razib bought a piece of land from his uncle recently. But his uncle did not hand over the land to him. Following this, he had been frustrated for the last couple of days.
However, Razib strangled his minor daughter at around 9am, and later, hanged himself from the ceiling of a room in the house.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for autopsies.
The law enforcers are investigating the matter, the OC added.
BARISHAL: A man, who drank poison in Gournadi Upazila of the district, died at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) on Saturday.
Deceased Bimal Bachhar, 35, son of late Charan Bachhar, was a resident of Uttar Dhandoba Village in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Bimal Bachhar was a day-labourer by profession. He took a large amount of loan from one Sohel Chaukider during the coronavirus pandemic. He supposed to pay the loan with interest. As he could not, Sohel along with his people went to the house of Bimal on Friday night, and insulted him.
Following this, Bimal drank poison at night.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to the SBMCH.
Later, Bimal died there on Saturday afternoon while undergoing treatment.



