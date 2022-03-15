Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 March, 2022, 11:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Covid-19: Two more people die, 11 more infected in Rajshahi

Published : Tuesday, 15 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 172
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Mar 14: Two more people died of and 11 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Monday morning.
Two more people died of the virus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Monday.
RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Monday morning.
He said of the deceased, one was from Rajshahi and another from Chapainawabganj districts.
Both of them had been suffering with the virus symptoms.
Some nine patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital in the last 24 hours till Monday morning, the RMCH director added.
Meanwhile, a total of 11 more people have tested positive for the virus in three districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Monday morning. With this, the total virus cases rose to 1,19,130 in the division.
Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Monday morning.
He said the daily infection figure is showing a little bit rising trend compared to the previous day's nine.
Of the newly infected people, six are in Pabna, two in Bogura, and one in Rajshahi, Natore and Joypurhat districts each of the division.
A total of 1,747 people have, so far, died of the virus in the division.
Of the total deceased, 705 were from Bogura, 341 from Rajshahi including 219 in the city and 179 from Natore districts as no new fatality was reported here during the last 24 hours till Monday morning.
Among the total infected, 1,15,293 people have, so far, been cured of the lethal virus with 87 new recoveries reported in the division during this time, the health director added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two ‘commit suicide’ in Sirajganj, Barishal
Covid-19: Two more people die, 11 more infected in Rajshahi
Four held in rape cases in four districts
Youth dies after ‘drinking excessive liquor’ in Natore
6,200 litres of edible oil seized in Bhola, dealer fined
Birth centenary of Dabirul Islam celebrated
Three killed in road mishaps in 3 dists
Housewife found dead at Morrelganj


Latest News
US imposes sanctions against 11 Russian defense officials
Schools, colleges start in-person classes in full swing
Lalon Festival begins in Kushtia Tuesday
Asian shares mostly lower as crude slides to $100 per barrel
'Chhutir Ghonta' director Azizur Rahman passes away
China calls for Russia-EU talks
ICC extends WCSL cut-off date to accommodate BAN's IRE tour
European arms imports rise despite global fall: Watchdog
Japan imposes sanction on Russian billionaire, 16 others
Dhaka Premier League cricket begins Tuesday
Most Read News
Dhaka Premier League cricket begins Tuesday
Bangladesh Women clinch historic WC win against Pakistan
Nipun, Zayed asked to strictly follow stay order
India could buy discount oil from Russia: reports
Russia says it will attack Ukrainian arms factories
Bangladesh reports 239 cases, one death from Covid-19
Top features of vivo V23 series
Parash urges youths to uphold Bangabandhu’s values
Body of unidentified boy recovered in Gazipur
Fresh round of talks to begin shortly
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft