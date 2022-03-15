Covid-19: Two more people die, 11 more infected in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Mar 14: Two more people died of and 11 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Monday morning.

Two more people died of the virus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Monday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Monday morning.

He said of the deceased, one was from Rajshahi and another from Chapainawabganj districts.

Both of them had been suffering with the virus symptoms.

Some nine patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital in the last 24 hours till Monday morning, the RMCH director added.

Meanwhile, a total of 11 more people have tested positive for the virus in three districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Monday morning. With this, the total virus cases rose to 1,19,130 in the division.

Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Monday morning.

He said the daily infection figure is showing a little bit rising trend compared to the previous day's nine.

Of the newly infected people, six are in Pabna, two in Bogura, and one in Rajshahi, Natore and Joypurhat districts each of the division.

A total of 1,747 people have, so far, died of the virus in the division.

Of the total deceased, 705 were from Bogura, 341 from Rajshahi including 219 in the city and 179 from Natore districts as no new fatality was reported here during the last 24 hours till Monday morning.

Among the total infected, 1,15,293 people have, so far, been cured of the lethal virus with 87 new recoveries reported in the division during this time, the health director added.























