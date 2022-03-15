Four held in rape cases in four districts

Four men were arrested in four rape cases in separate drives in four districts- Pirojpur, Moulvibazar, Madaripur and Natore, in three days.

PIROJPUR: A minor girl was violated at Bypass Road area in the district town on Saturday evening.

The victim's mother filed a case against one Jewel Sheikh with Pirojpur Sadar Police Station (PS) in this connection.

Following this, police arrested Jewel Sheikh on the same day. Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Md Masuduzzman said, the victim is a mentally-disabled girl. She along with her mother lives in a rented house in Bypass Road area in the district town.

However, the arrested was produced before the court on Sunday, the OC added.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a man for allegedly violating a disabled girl in Sreemangal Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The arrested person is Rajat Dhar, 50, a resident of Ubahata Village in Kamalganj Upazila of the district.

Police sources said the victim, 25, worked at Rajat's house. The house owner Rajat raped the girl several times offering various temptations. After a few days, the girl stopped going to work there. Later, the girl was found to be six months pregnant after a medical examination.

The victim's father filed a case against Rajat with Kamalganj PS.

Following this, RAB personnel nabbed him from Indian border area Chatla in Kamalganj Upazila while he was trying to flee India.

Kamalganj PS OC Ferdouse Hasan confirmed the matter.

MADARIPUR: A youth was arrested by police for allegedly raping a college student in Kalkini Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The arrested person is Aminul Islam, 19, son of Sarwar Alam, an inhabitant of Char Thengamara Village in the upazila.

According to police sources, a rape case was filed against Aminul with Kalkini PS on January 19 for allegedly raping a college going girl in Moulavikandi Village under the upazila.

Following this, police arrested the accused from his house on Friday morning.

Kalkini PS Sub-Inspector Anima Barai said the alleged rapist was arrested in the rape case and sent to jail.

GURUDASPUR, NATORE: A youth was arrested by police on charge of raping his girlfriend in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The arrested person is Mehedi Hasan Munna, 25, son of Azizul Huque, an inhabitant of Bilsha Village in the upazila.

Quoting the statement of the victim's father, police said Munna had been maintaining a love affair with his daughter for about six years. Despite repeated warnings, Munna used to harass his daughter in various ways.

Later, a secret love affair developed between them. When the parents of the victim were not at home on Thursday night, Munna entered her bedroom and started spending the night with the girl at her consent. Sensing the presence of Munna inside the house with the girl, the neighbours approached to the house and caught him red-handed. Later, they informed police.

Being informed, police went to the scene, arrested Munna and took him to the PS late at night.

Gurudaspur PS OC Mohammad Abdul Matin confirmed the matter, adding that Mehedi Hasan Munna was arrested for his attempt of rape.

However, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order on Friday afternoon, the OC added.















