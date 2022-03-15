Youth dies after ‘drinking excessive liquor’ in Natore

A young man died allegedly after drinking excessive liquor in Sadar Upazila of Natore District Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Sabuj, 25, son of Jahangir Alam, a resident of Harishpur area in the upazila.

Anwar Hossain, counsellor of a private drug rehabilitation centre in the area, said Sabuj was brought to the rehab centre by his friends at around 9pm. He advised them to take Sabuj to Natore Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead on arrival.

Officer-in-Charge of Natore Sadar Police Station Monsur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that the cause of the death would be known upon receiving the autopsy report.




















