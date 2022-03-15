6,200 litres of edible oil seized in Bhola, dealer fined

BHOLA, Mar 14: A mobile court in the district on Sunday has fined a dealer Tk 20,000 on charge of hoarding around 6,200 litres of edible oil.

Acting on a tip-off, the mobile court led by Executive Magistrate Mohammad Akib Osman conducted a drive at a godown on the Stadium Road of the district town at night.

The team seized 5,904 litres of soybean oil, 80 litres of sunflower oil and 216 litres of mustard oil from the godown and later, sealed the warehouse.

The mobile court fined Rashedul Amin, owner of the godown, the amount, said District Marketing Officer Md Mostofa Sohel.

Rasheddul might have reserved the oils with a view to making more profit, he added.





