Birth centenary of Dabirul Islam celebrated

THAKURGAON, Mar 14: To celebrate the birth centenary of Dabirul Islam, a close associate of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a rally was brought out and a discussion meeting was held on Sunday.

The rally paraded different roads in the district town. Later on, leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League paid homage to Dabirul Islam.

The discussion meeting and milad mahfil was held in the office of district Awami League (AL).

The function was presided over by district BCL President Azahar Islam. It was attended by District AL's Senior Vice-President Mahbul Alam Bablu, Publicity Secretary and former District BCL General Secretary (GS) Mostafizur Rahman Ripon.

District BCL President Azahar Islam said, "We are working to set up a memorial in his memory. We want Thakurgaon Public University to be named after him."

He further said, "On the occasion of the birth centenary of Dabirul Islam, the first president of the BCL and language soldier, we have undertaken various programmes for the whole month."





