Three killed in road mishaps in 3 dists

Three people have been killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Habiganj, Noakhali and Tangail, in two days.

HABIGANJ: A fish trader was killed in a road accident in Baniachang Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Minhaz Uddin, 30, son of late Mobarak Mia, a resident of Bagmohalla area.

Local sources said Minhaz was going to Jiloa Bazar from Baniachang in the morning riding by a tomtom (local vehicle). The tomtom turned turtle after losing its control over the steering in Badalpur Laxmibahu Ugliban area on the Baniachang-Azmiriganj Road at around 8:30am, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, the deceased's family members recovered the body.

NOAKHALI: A madrasa boy was killed and another injured in a road accident in Sonaimuri Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Md Rafi, 16, son of Mawlana Samsuddin, a resident of Shimulia area under Sonaimuri Municipality. He was a student of Sonaimuri Hamidia Kamil Madrasa.

The identity of the injured could not be ascertained immediately.

Local sources said Rafi along with his friend was going to the west from the house at noon riding by a motorcycle. When they reached in front of Shimulia Hospital, their motorcycle hit hard a roadside tree after losing its control over the steering, which left the duo seriously injured. Locals rescued the injured. Later, Rafi succumbed to his injuries on the way to a local hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sonaimuri Police Station (PS) Harun-Ur-Rashid confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

KALIHATI, TANGAIL: A truck driver was killed and another seriously injured in a road accident in Kalihati Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

The injured person is Rafiqul Islam, 40, son of Danesh Ali, a resident of Gala Village in Sadar Upazila of the district.

Police and local sources said three trucks were collided with each other in Jokarchar area on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway under Gohaliabari Union at around 6:30am, which left one truck driver dead on the spot and another critically injured. Being informed, police recovered the body and brought it to Kalihati PS.

The injured was taken to Tangail Sheikh Hasina Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

Bangabandhu Bridge East PS OC Shafiqul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the body will be handed over to the deceased's family members after identifying it and completion of formalities.







