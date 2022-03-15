Housewife found dead at Morrelganj

MORRELGANJ, BAGERHAT, Mar 14: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife in Morrelganj Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Iti Begum, 21, wife of Kawsar Howlader, a resident of Jeudhara Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said the body of Iti was found hanging from the ceiling of a room in her husband's house in Jiudhara Village under Nishanbaria Union in the upazila in the morning.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bagerhat Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's husband Kawsar said Iti committed suicide by hanging herself due to a family feud. He married Iti about four years back.

"I talked to my daughter over mobile phone on Saturday afternoon. Why would she commit suicide? I want to know the causes of her death'" said the deceased's father.

Officer-in-Charge of Morrelganj Police Station Shah Alam confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind her death would be known after getting autopsy report.



















