Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 March, 2022, 11:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Examination-based education should be changed: Dipu Moni

Published : Tuesday, 15 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 180
Our Correspondent

LALMONIRHAT, Mar 14: Education Minister Dipu Moni has said the existing examination-based education and certification system needs to be changed. The government is working on it. Students need to acquire knowledge and be proficient. Their knowledge and skills must be put to good use.
She made the comments as chief guest while speaking at a programme held at Uttar Bangla College in Kakina Village under Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Sunday noon on the occasion of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of Bangladesh's independence.
The Education Minister said, "We have to think whether the government has the capability of nationalising the education system of the country. The educational institutions which have been nationalised over the years has to be examined to see whether their teaching system has improved or not."
The goal of Sheikh Hasina's government is to improve the quality of education in the country, she added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two ‘commit suicide’ in Sirajganj, Barishal
Covid-19: Two more people die, 11 more infected in Rajshahi
Four held in rape cases in four districts
Youth dies after ‘drinking excessive liquor’ in Natore
6,200 litres of edible oil seized in Bhola, dealer fined
Birth centenary of Dabirul Islam celebrated
Three killed in road mishaps in 3 dists
Housewife found dead at Morrelganj


Latest News
US imposes sanctions against 11 Russian defense officials
Schools, colleges start in-person classes in full swing
Lalon Festival begins in Kushtia Tuesday
Asian shares mostly lower as crude slides to $100 per barrel
'Chhutir Ghonta' director Azizur Rahman passes away
China calls for Russia-EU talks
ICC extends WCSL cut-off date to accommodate BAN's IRE tour
European arms imports rise despite global fall: Watchdog
Japan imposes sanction on Russian billionaire, 16 others
Dhaka Premier League cricket begins Tuesday
Most Read News
Dhaka Premier League cricket begins Tuesday
Bangladesh Women clinch historic WC win against Pakistan
Nipun, Zayed asked to strictly follow stay order
India could buy discount oil from Russia: reports
Russia says it will attack Ukrainian arms factories
Bangladesh reports 239 cases, one death from Covid-19
Top features of vivo V23 series
Parash urges youths to uphold Bangabandhu’s values
Body of unidentified boy recovered in Gazipur
Fresh round of talks to begin shortly
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected]lyobserverbd.com, [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft