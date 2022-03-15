Examination-based education should be changed: Dipu Moni

LALMONIRHAT, Mar 14: Education Minister Dipu Moni has said the existing examination-based education and certification system needs to be changed. The government is working on it. Students need to acquire knowledge and be proficient. Their knowledge and skills must be put to good use.

She made the comments as chief guest while speaking at a programme held at Uttar Bangla College in Kakina Village under Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Sunday noon on the occasion of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of Bangladesh's independence.

The Education Minister said, "We have to think whether the government has the capability of nationalising the education system of the country. The educational institutions which have been nationalised over the years has to be examined to see whether their teaching system has improved or not."

The goal of Sheikh Hasina's government is to improve the quality of education in the country, she added.











