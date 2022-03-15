Video
Home Countryside

Two minors drown at Dashmina

Published : Tuesday, 15 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 203
Our Correspondent

DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI, Mar 14: Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in Dashmina Upazila of the district on Sunday.
A minor boy drowned in a ditch in Dashmina Union in the upazila in the morning.
The deceased was identified as Arman, 2, son of Mamun Chaukider, a resident of Ward No. 2 Dashmina Village in the union.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Arman fell in a ditch nearby the house at around 8:30am while he was playing       beside it.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Dashmina Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty physician Dr Mithun Chandra Hawlader declared the child dead.
On the other hand, a minor boy drowned in a pond in Alipura Union of the upazila in the morning.
The deceased was identified as Yasin, 2, son of Md Sagir, a resident of Purba Alipura Village in the union.
Local sources said Yasin fell in a pond nearby the house at around 10am while his family members were not aware of it.
Later, the family members rescued him from the pond and took to Dashmina Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the minor dead.


