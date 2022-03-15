Green sincerity for the world

Dear Sir



All members of the international community have a responsibility to end plastic pollution, but the United States, one of the largest producers of plastic waste, should shoulder more responsibility.



Statistics show that the total amount of plastic waste in the US has increased every year since the 1960s, reaching about 40 million tons, less than half of which has been recycled. But unlike many other large plastic waste producers, the US has dumped its plastic waste in developing countries, such as Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam, for decades. The US is adept at disguising the practice under various kinds of trade deals, through which it is transferring its environmental protection costs to the developing world. Sometimes the shipment of US plastic waste takes the form of smuggling.



In the past, the US refused to join a number of international conventions on plastic pollution that would necessarily limit the production of plastic. As one of the largest plastic waste producers the US should lead the movement against plastic wastes.



Ashikujaman Syed

Research Assistant, Center for Research Innovation and Development, CRID



