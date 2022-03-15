Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 March, 2022, 11:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Green sincerity for the world

Published : Tuesday, 15 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 223

Dear Sir

All members of the international community have a responsibility to end plastic pollution, but the United States, one of the largest producers of plastic waste, should shoulder more responsibility.

Statistics show that the total amount of plastic waste in the US has increased every year since the 1960s, reaching about 40 million tons, less than half of which has been recycled. But unlike many other large plastic waste producers, the US has dumped its plastic waste in developing countries, such as Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam, for decades. The US is adept at disguising the practice under various kinds of trade deals, through which it is transferring its environmental protection costs to the developing world. Sometimes the shipment of US plastic waste takes the form of smuggling.

In the past, the US refused to join a number of international conventions on plastic pollution that would necessarily limit the production of plastic. As one of the largest plastic waste producers the US should lead the movement against plastic wastes.

Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, Center for Research Innovation and Development, CRID


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Green sincerity for the world
White House turns TikTok influencers into US govt-affiliated propaganda tool
In memory of a painful past
Ukraine war and media framing: Blatant Orientalism?
NGOs role in microfinance in Bangladesh
Ukraine must step forward to save its citizens
Protect rivers from encroachment
The UK has much to ponder as it reorients its foreign policy


Latest News
US imposes sanctions against 11 Russian defense officials
Schools, colleges start in-person classes in full swing
Lalon Festival begins in Kushtia Tuesday
Asian shares mostly lower as crude slides to $100 per barrel
'Chhutir Ghonta' director Azizur Rahman passes away
China calls for Russia-EU talks
ICC extends WCSL cut-off date to accommodate BAN's IRE tour
European arms imports rise despite global fall: Watchdog
Japan imposes sanction on Russian billionaire, 16 others
Dhaka Premier League cricket begins Tuesday
Most Read News
Dhaka Premier League cricket begins Tuesday
Bangladesh Women clinch historic WC win against Pakistan
Nipun, Zayed asked to strictly follow stay order
India could buy discount oil from Russia: reports
Russia says it will attack Ukrainian arms factories
Bangladesh reports 239 cases, one death from Covid-19
Top features of vivo V23 series
Parash urges youths to uphold Bangabandhu’s values
Body of unidentified boy recovered in Gazipur
Fresh round of talks to begin shortly
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft