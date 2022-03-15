Ukraine war and media framing: Blatant Orientalism?



Kazi Asszad Hossan



Wars in the post-cold war era are marked by a striking similarity, due to the fact that media has exerted considerable sway in interpreting the war and shaping the dynamics of war. Media has legitimized certain war while it mobilized public opinion against others. In this era, the yardstick of legitimacy is bestowed largely by the media. The role of media in shaping war is partly exercised by media's framing strategies. Media framing entails a sociological and cognitive endeavour that interprets the events from a particular viewpoint and furnishes convincing evidence by means of news-stories to further reinforce the frame. The framing of war stems from the stance of media towards a particular war or any political event.



The framing strategy of media is particularly efficacious in shaping and influencing the dynamics of the war-due to the fact that the actual realm of warfare and the covert diplomatic manoeuvres concerning war is undertaken in sheer secrecy and always remains remote from the public. Hence, media provides avenues for general mass to remain conversant of the realities of the war. However, media is at liberty in portraying war by underscoring certain frames to mobilize public opinions for that particular perspective. As general people can't discriminate between true and spurious portrayal, the framing of war from biased viewpoint becomes more convenient for the media. Hence, there is an inextricable relationship between modern war and media, as media framing ultimately justifies the war.



As the bulk of the media outlets with a global reach emanates from western countries, the international media landscape is unduly skewed towards the west. This provide west with a leverage in framing war from their vested vantage point. This ensures that western country exerts a monopoly over the "framing" international political issues. Especially, in the case of conflict, this framing endeavour appears far conducive for these countries as it provides west with the power to legitimize and delegitimize war in line with the interests of the western world.



The blatant manifestation of abuse of this monopoly of media is exhibited in the framing of the Iraq war. In line with the dominant narrative of the United States which stipulated that Iraq possess WMD and hence constitute grave menace to world security, western media are deplorably complicit in legitimizing American war effort and consequent destruction wrought by United States under the pretext of securing civilians and restoring democracy. This event illustrates the reinforcing role that war plays in legitimisation of war.



In terms of U.S. invasion of the Afghanistan in 2021 and concomitant toppling of Taliban, the media perpetuated the prejudices about general Afghani people and amplified the threat posed by Islamic terrorism. This portrayal facilitated western domination over the Afghanistan for two decades, as the phenomenon of intervention has been conveniently transfigured into benign benevolence aimed at ameliorating Afghanistan. Besides, western intervention in Libya or Syria, all has been portrayed from the lens of western onus in redressing the miseries of people in these countries. Moreover, media legitimized and reinforced western war mission by trumping narratives and sustaining it.



While the act of war by any country is deplorable to the conscientious people ,western media however reserve the monopolistic right to labelling war as "Just" and "Unjust", in line with the geopolitical interests of the western countries. This has been accentuated by the western media portrayal of the Ukrainian crisis. The orientalist connotation in the war evident even on the eve of the war, as Russian security concern had been spurned and NATO had only amplified its security by intruding in close proximity to Russia.



This is sheer manifestation of callousness as it is understandable that U.S. would not brook such hostile manoeuvrings against U.S. in its close contiguity, a fact which perhaps been concretized in the proverbial Monroe Doctrine. Moreover, the fact that only western security concern is legitimate and Russia's security concern represents aggression from the part of Russia, is a notion that is emblematic of the orientalist disposition of the west, whereby west and other are gauged with different yardstick and Others are not entitled to the privilege of having "security" at all, let alone concern about security. Moreover, the west had been utterly callous and disrespectful about the sensitivities of Russia, and this belligerence from West has stoked consternation in Russia and precipitated the outbreak of war.



Besides, the western show of concern and sympathy is manifestation of "selective solidarity", as Ukrainian plight has evoked sympathy in the western population while the miseries of the people of the middle east has been overlooked. The protracted turmoil in the middle east, to which U.S. has been deplorable complicit due to its ulterior geostrategic interests, however, didn't elicited a scintilla of sympathy that has been shown for the Ukrainians.



The western population has drawn parallels between victims in Ukraine and them, which is encapsulated in the statements such as "They are like us" "they have blonde hair and blue eyes". Their shock was such that as if war is not possible in the western world and the victims of the war can never be westerners ,while they had been nonchalant about the grievous plight of Palestinians and middle east and other victims of war. Besides, considering war a perennial reality of Africa or Middle East has racist overtones and quintessential orientalist trope.



The classical orientalists depicted the east as a realm of exotic happening and a realm that is inhabited by "uncivilized" people and hence conflict is a perpetual reality of their life. Moreover, the media portrayal of war in Ukraine and collective bafflement of the people in Ukraine is the embodiment of the orientalist propensity of the Western media and the utilization of media framing in reinforcing and valorising these orientalist tropes.

The writer is a student, Department of International Relations, University of Dhaka







Russian invasion on Ukraine has evoked considerable outpouring of compassion across the world. Western media poignantly portrayed the plight of Ukrainians and glorified the resistance of the Ukrainians in the face of marauding Russians. The portrayal of Ukraine as a western country that has been pierced by the barbaric assault of the Russians has been a running thread in the media's framing of the war. The portrayal is striking due to considerable orientalist overtones and racist connotation. Besides, attribution of relatively more importance to Ukraine crisis while the other crisis was conveniently overlooked-raises the question as to whether such selective moral righteousness is indicative of orientalist overtones.Wars in the post-cold war era are marked by a striking similarity, due to the fact that media has exerted considerable sway in interpreting the war and shaping the dynamics of war. Media has legitimized certain war while it mobilized public opinion against others. In this era, the yardstick of legitimacy is bestowed largely by the media. The role of media in shaping war is partly exercised by media's framing strategies. Media framing entails a sociological and cognitive endeavour that interprets the events from a particular viewpoint and furnishes convincing evidence by means of news-stories to further reinforce the frame. The framing of war stems from the stance of media towards a particular war or any political event.The framing strategy of media is particularly efficacious in shaping and influencing the dynamics of the war-due to the fact that the actual realm of warfare and the covert diplomatic manoeuvres concerning war is undertaken in sheer secrecy and always remains remote from the public. Hence, media provides avenues for general mass to remain conversant of the realities of the war. However, media is at liberty in portraying war by underscoring certain frames to mobilize public opinions for that particular perspective. As general people can't discriminate between true and spurious portrayal, the framing of war from biased viewpoint becomes more convenient for the media. Hence, there is an inextricable relationship between modern war and media, as media framing ultimately justifies the war.As the bulk of the media outlets with a global reach emanates from western countries, the international media landscape is unduly skewed towards the west. This provide west with a leverage in framing war from their vested vantage point. This ensures that western country exerts a monopoly over the "framing" international political issues. Especially, in the case of conflict, this framing endeavour appears far conducive for these countries as it provides west with the power to legitimize and delegitimize war in line with the interests of the western world.The blatant manifestation of abuse of this monopoly of media is exhibited in the framing of the Iraq war. In line with the dominant narrative of the United States which stipulated that Iraq possess WMD and hence constitute grave menace to world security, western media are deplorably complicit in legitimizing American war effort and consequent destruction wrought by United States under the pretext of securing civilians and restoring democracy. This event illustrates the reinforcing role that war plays in legitimisation of war.In terms of U.S. invasion of the Afghanistan in 2021 and concomitant toppling of Taliban, the media perpetuated the prejudices about general Afghani people and amplified the threat posed by Islamic terrorism. This portrayal facilitated western domination over the Afghanistan for two decades, as the phenomenon of intervention has been conveniently transfigured into benign benevolence aimed at ameliorating Afghanistan. Besides, western intervention in Libya or Syria, all has been portrayed from the lens of western onus in redressing the miseries of people in these countries. Moreover, media legitimized and reinforced western war mission by trumping narratives and sustaining it.While the act of war by any country is deplorable to the conscientious people ,western media however reserve the monopolistic right to labelling war as "Just" and "Unjust", in line with the geopolitical interests of the western countries. This has been accentuated by the western media portrayal of the Ukrainian crisis. The orientalist connotation in the war evident even on the eve of the war, as Russian security concern had been spurned and NATO had only amplified its security by intruding in close proximity to Russia.This is sheer manifestation of callousness as it is understandable that U.S. would not brook such hostile manoeuvrings against U.S. in its close contiguity, a fact which perhaps been concretized in the proverbial Monroe Doctrine. Moreover, the fact that only western security concern is legitimate and Russia's security concern represents aggression from the part of Russia, is a notion that is emblematic of the orientalist disposition of the west, whereby west and other are gauged with different yardstick and Others are not entitled to the privilege of having "security" at all, let alone concern about security. Moreover, the west had been utterly callous and disrespectful about the sensitivities of Russia, and this belligerence from West has stoked consternation in Russia and precipitated the outbreak of war.Besides, the western show of concern and sympathy is manifestation of "selective solidarity", as Ukrainian plight has evoked sympathy in the western population while the miseries of the people of the middle east has been overlooked. The protracted turmoil in the middle east, to which U.S. has been deplorable complicit due to its ulterior geostrategic interests, however, didn't elicited a scintilla of sympathy that has been shown for the Ukrainians.The western population has drawn parallels between victims in Ukraine and them, which is encapsulated in the statements such as "They are like us" "they have blonde hair and blue eyes". Their shock was such that as if war is not possible in the western world and the victims of the war can never be westerners ,while they had been nonchalant about the grievous plight of Palestinians and middle east and other victims of war. Besides, considering war a perennial reality of Africa or Middle East has racist overtones and quintessential orientalist trope.The classical orientalists depicted the east as a realm of exotic happening and a realm that is inhabited by "uncivilized" people and hence conflict is a perpetual reality of their life. Moreover, the media portrayal of war in Ukraine and collective bafflement of the people in Ukraine is the embodiment of the orientalist propensity of the Western media and the utilization of media framing in reinforcing and valorising these orientalist tropes.The writer is a student, Department of International Relations, University of Dhaka