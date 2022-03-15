NGOs role in microfinance in Bangladesh



Matiur Rahman



Bangladesh is known in the world as a developing, populous and agricultural country. Most of the population lives in rural areas and subsists on agriculture. The social system of this country is basically village centred. The larger population of the country is still deprived of the basic necessities of life. In other words, the opportunity to meet the most basic needs like food, clothing, education, shelter and medical care is beyond the capacity of the people of this country. Unemployment, prejudice, illiteracy, health and malnutrition are inextricably linked with the lifestyle of a large section of the population. It can be said without any doubt that NGOs are playing an important role in the overall socio-economic development of the country, especially in the social and economic development of the rural areas.



The main reason for the backwardness of women in our country, especially in rural areas, is that all the household chores they do, including child-rearing, are not recognized as part of the production process. Incidents like dowry, divorce, trafficking in women, rape, acid throwing etc. are considered as significant reasons for the insecurity of women. With this in mind, NGOs have been working for more than four decades on the socio-economic development of poor women in rural areas and the elimination of gender inequality. NGOs are conducting their micro-credit activities to ensure the fundamental rights of women, 'women's empowerment, in the family, social and international spheres.



NGOs have been able to ensure the expansion of their service activities at the doorsteps of the rural people by adopting multifaceted programs aimed at education, medicine, health, environmental protection and poverty alleviation and social development among the rural poor, especially for women. In other words, the microfinance programs of NGOs have become widely associated with the livelihoods of the targeted poor women. Above all, the microcredit approach has been considered as an effective step for NGOs to improve the living standards of rural poor women.



NGOs are working not only for the socio-economic development of the poor but also for the empowerment of women. The majority of the target population is rural poor women. By organizing women at the grassroots level and forming groups, they are being made self-reliant by providing a small amount of money without collateral. In other words, the empowerment of rural poor women is being ensured through increasing income through the use of microfinance.



NGOs are the main source of getting microfinance for poor people in rural and urban areas. The poor, destitute and low-income people can alleviate poverty through the proper use of microfinance. Several studies show that these people have gained self-reliance by using microfinance in production-related activities such as poultry farms, dairy farms, small cottage industries, vegetable gardens, fish farming, small businesses, shops, etc., as well as they were emerging as a supporting force in domestic production.



As a result, a large portion of the households who were poor was able to reduce poverty status. In addition to self-employment, many of them created employment opportunities for others. With microfinance loans, they became self-sufficient by producing vegetables including poultry, cattle, fish, etc.



It may be mentioned that a large section of the rural and urban poor in Bangladesh are deprived of access to institutional (especially state and commercial banks) credit facilities. Their only source is borrowing money from private institutions or individuals. Most of them borrowed money from NGO-run microfinance and various private financial service providers.



Through microfinance, they have not only alleviated poverty financially, but they were also in the circle of the social awareness programme. They have been aware of family health, child education, safe water and sanitary latrine use, etc. They have become socially dignified. Above all, financial well-being has allowed them to establish themselves as 'human being' and all these have been made possible through the proper use of microfinance.



It has been proved that it is possible to improve the living standards of the disadvantaged poor people of Bangladesh by creating necessary financial and social initiatives. The role of NGOs and microfinance institutions in promoting women's development and rights in rural and urban slum areas, financing small and medium enterprises, providing assistance in going abroad through providing necessary loans has been recognized and established. And so the sector that is considered as a role model in the economic and social progress of post-independence Bangladesh.



Despite this, there is still some ambiguity among the mass people about the activities and accountability of NGOs and microfinance institutions. In Bangladesh, NGOs who run microfinance programs are regulated by a government regulatory body namely Microcredit Regulatory Authority (MRA). In addition, Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) is also partially controlled the NGOs who operate microfinance programmes. So, NGOs who run microfinance programmes have accountability.



Dr Matiur Rahman is a researcher and development worker







