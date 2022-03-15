

A separate waste management system for Dhaka



Even a bigger predicament in disposing waste in Dhaka is that various types of waste ranging from electronic, medical to organic wastes are not often properly segregated and dumped in a clumsy manner. After collecting waste from houses, the collectors often dump that waste on the roadside in open dustbins. It is then loaded onto trucks and disposed of at landfills.



The process is not only outdated but tedious. And people are often exposed to waste dumped along roads for a longer period of time. The detrimental health impacts are barely considered. Environmental pollution is ignored. Even though at some parts of the city waste dumping and storage facilities have modernised complimented by well designed vehicles, but these facilities noticeably falls short to address the city's growing amount of garbage.



However, as far as Dhaka is concerned, well over 6, 000 tonnes of waste are reportedly generated every day. If we fail to dump these heaps of waste even at least for a week, parts of the city will be filled with waste.



In particular, Dhaka is choking with plastic waste. It is disturbing to note that the city alone reportedly generates 646 tonnes of plastic waste every single day, which is 468 tonnes more than the amount 15 years ago. This rampant use and dumping of plastic waste is continuing despite several promises from the government's highest level to reduce plastic pollution and ensure sustainable, green growth of the city.



In tuned with the DNCC mayor, we also believe it is high time for all Dhaka-dwellers to collectively work addressing waste management. And a citywide mass awareness programme will play an important role in educating the people in this regard.



