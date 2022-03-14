Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 March, 2022, 5:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Russia says nearly half its reserves frozen, counts on ties with China

Published : Monday, 14 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91

LONDON, Mar 13: Russia said on Sunday that it was counting on China to help it withstand the blow to its economy from Western sanctions, which it said had frozen nearly half of its gold and foreign currency reserves.
"We have part of our gold and foreign exchange reserves in the Chinese currency, in yuan. And we see what pressure is being exerted by Western countries on China in order to limit mutual trade with China. Of course, there is pressure to limit access to those reserves," Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said.
"But I think that our partnership with China will still allow us to maintain the cooperation that we have achieved, and not only maintain, but also increase it in an environment where Western markets are closing."
Western countries have imposed unprecedented sanctions on Russia's corporate and financial system since it invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what it calls a special military operation.
Siluanov's comments in a TV interview marked the clearest statement yet from Moscow that it will seek help from China to cushion the impact.
The two countries have tightened cooperation in recent times as both have come under strong Western pressure over human rights and a raft of other issues.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Beijing on Feb. 4 and announced a strategic partnership they said was aimed at countering the influence of the United States, describing it as a friendship with no limits.
The sanctions on Russian reserves have become one of the most painful measures for the Russian economy.
A month ago, Siluanov said Russia would be able to withstand sanctions thanks to abundant reserves and was even considering offering Eurobonds to foreign investors once the market volatility subsides. On Sunday he said the sanctions had frozen around $300 billion out of $640 billion that Russia had in its gold and forex reserves. Siluanov also said Russia will fulfill its state debt obligations and will pay roubles to its debt holders until the state reserves are unfrozen.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Humanitarian situation in some Ukraine cities ‘catastrophic’: Russian military
Russia says nearly half its reserves frozen, counts on ties with China
Zafar Iqbal terms EVMs a low-level technology
Warsaw warns chemical weapons ‘game-changing’ in Ukraine war
Russia strikes Ukraine military target near Polish border
China wants peace as BD does: Li Jiming
An unsolved puzzle: Dhaka WASA  
Some BD media outlets have bias against Moscow


Latest News
More than 2.6 million flee Ukraine war: UN
Iran says fires missiles on 'Israeli sites' in Iraq's Arbil
EC wants to hold participatory elections: CEC
Govt decides to lift import duties on edible oil, sugar; gazette Monday
Statements of BNP secretary general liken ‘Mister Wisecracker’: Hasan
American journalist shot dead in Ukraine
Saudi Arabia carries out mass execution of 81 inmates
Anti-war protesters arrested in Russia
Youth killed in Noakhali bike accident
US, China to discuss Ukraine on Monday
Most Read News
BCL factional clash leaves 5 injured at JnU
More than 2.6 million flee Ukraine war: UN
Ronaldo hat-trick sets all-time scoring record as Man Utd beat Spurs
Gatco graft case: Charge framing hearing against Khaleda May 10
Death of 2 children: DGDA seeks explanation from Beximco
3 youths killed over Facebook status on woman in Gazipur
Russia engineers inspect seized Ukraine nuclear plant
Muktijoddha SKC returns to winning way
9 killed in attack on Ukraine military base
Russian forces attack on evacuation convoy, kill 7 civilians
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft