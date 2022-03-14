Video
Zafar Iqbal terms EVMs a low-level technology

Published : Monday, 14 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Staff Correspondent

Prominent educationist Prof Muhammad Zafar Iqbal on Sunday termed Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) a very low-level technological means.
He made the remark while taking part in the EC dialogue at the invitation of the Election Commission headed by Kazi Habibul Awal at the Election Building at Agargaon in the capital. Apart from Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal, four other commissioners were also present. Besides, 13 academics took part in the dialogue. Addressing the election commissioners, he said, "Do as much good job as you can. You must come under criticism but don't think about criticism. Standing in front of the mirror you should tell yourself, I have done the job properly and it is important."
He also said, "I dream that one day there will be an election where the winning party and the losing party will both be in favor of the Liberation War."
Regarding the expatriate Bangladeshis, he said, about one crore people of the country live abroad. They also think about the country. We have to see how they can vote.
Lately, it is seen that many people are making mistakes in their national identity cards. Many people are not getting a solution to their problems even after spending a lot of money.
If the commission looks into this and solves the problem, a positive impression will be created, Zafar Iqbal added.


