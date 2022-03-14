China wants peace as BD does: Li Jiming

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming said on Sunday Dhaka maintains non-aligned and balanced foreign policy and Beijing thinks that she will never join any military alliance including Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad).

The ambassador said this referring to Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen's statement that Bangladesh is against joining any military alliance but it is in favour of a free and open Indian Ocean.

Dhaka maintains non-aligned and balanced foreign policy and it will decide what to do according to those principles, Li quoted Momen as saying.

Bangladesh wants peace and that is what China exactly wants, Li made all these comments at press conference titled 'Spring Dialogue with China' at Pan Pacific Sonargaon on Sunday.

China will not build any military base in Bangladesh or any other foreign land, the Chinese Ambassador said adding that China is a development partner of Bangladesh.

"We don't have any military engagement here, if there is any that is reparing factory as per requirement of Bangladesh government," Li said.

USA, Japan, Australia and India are the members of Quad, which is often termed by many as the 'Asian NATO'.

Inam Ahmed, Editor of the Business Standard, moderated the event. The ambassador shared his thoughts on various issues with the media including Bangladesh-China relations, Rohingya crisis, infrastructure, trade and investment, QUAD, Indo-Pacific Strategy and Taiwan situation.

"However, I could not say more in this regard, I need to know more from Beijing," the Chinese Ambassador told the press conference.

He made the remarks when his attention was drawn about a report carried by NIKKEI ASIA titled 'India wary of China setting up Bangladesh missile maintenance hub'.

The report reads that China is preparing to set up a maintenance facility in Bangladesh for surface-to-air missile systems it supplied in 2011.

LI Jiming said China is not taking the side of Russia in the war against Ukraine rather Beijing wants a peaceful solution to the issue through dialogue.

"Not really," he said when asked whether China is taking the side of Russia and mentioned that both Russia and Ukraine are their friends.

Referring to Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen's statement over the issue the Chinese Ambassador said Bangladesh wants peace and that is what China exactly wants.

Bangladesh has already joined Chine-led Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) for economic development, and also agreed to take part in the economic cooperation under Indo- Pacific Strategy, an initiative promoted by the USA.

Addressing the Rohingya issue, Li said: "Now we can say yes there is some progress, but repatriation is still unaddressed."

"We hope we could be able to see some visible progress by this year," the Chinese Ambassador said.











