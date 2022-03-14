An unsolved puzzle: Dhaka WASA  

Despite gradual increase in water tariff every year, top officials claimed that Dhaka WASA is still a heavily subsidized organization of the government.

But experts claimed, Dhaka WASA is a profitable organisation and there is no need to take government subsidy to run the organisation.

Experts also said, corruption, irregularities and slow implementation of projects of Dhaka WASA increase its production cost. But the top officials of the organization are not taking any steps to eliminate all these mismanagements. Instead, the corporation is increasing pressure on the consumers to pay 20 per cent more on water unit price.

However, despite inefficient management, the salary of the Managing Director (MD) of the organisation has been increased by a significant amount.

At a press conference on February 9, WASA Managing Director Taqsem A Khan claimed, there was a big gap between WASA's production cost and selling price. The average production cost per 1,000 liters of water is Tk 25 which is being sold at Tk 15. The government has to subsidize Tk 10 for every 1,000 liters of water."

Regarding this several Dhaka WASA officials said the cost of water production is not realistic. The production cost is Tk 25 for purified water from surface sources; the cost of water extracted from the underground is even lower.

At present, 75 per cent of the water supplied by Dhaka WASA comes from deep tube wells or underground sources. The remaining 35 per cent is to be purified from surface sources.

Average production cost of 1,000 liters of water from two sources is around Tk 20 to Tk 21.

In this regard Quazi Abdul Hannan, honourary Editor of Vokta Kantho of Consumer Association of Bangladesh (CAB) told the Daily Observer, "Dhaka WASA is a service-oriented organisation. So there is no question of profit or loss in this regard. It's just a government investment for the welfare of the public."

Abdul Hannan added, "According to the accounts of Dhaka WASA for the last few years, the company has not made any loss. Moreover, all the employees get four incentive bonuses every year in addition to the two Eid festival bonuses and the salary of the MD of the organisation is also increasing significantly every year. The salary structure of any government subsidised organisation cannot be like that."

Despite the daily production of Dhaka WASA exceeding the demand, there is a shortage of water supply in Dhaka.

According to Dhaka WASA, the current daily demand of water in Dhaka is about 250 crore liters whereas the oganisation produces 260 crore liters of water daily. At least 20 per cent or 52 crore liters of water is considered as systems loss and finally consumers' get 206 crore liters of water daily. As a result, there is still a shortage of water in Dhaka.

A number of Dhaka WASA officials told this correspondent on condition of anonymity, WASA has taken initiatives to bring the water supply programme under District Meter Area (DMA) to reduce system loss. When DMA is introduced, it will automatically calculate how much water is being produced and how much used. But the pace of the project is slow."

Some officials also said that WASA's dishonest officials were obstructing the company's DMA project.

According to the accounts report of Dhaka WASA for the fiscal year 2020-21, excluding all other expenses including taxes, the profit of the corporation was Tk 496,400,000. At the end of the year, the organisation's accumulated profit stood at Tk 692 crore.

Of this, Dhaka WASA has collected revenue of Tk 1,592 crore only against water and sewerage bills. Of the total amount water bill comes to Tk 1,201 crore and the rest comes from the sewerage bill.

Compared to the water prices of Chittagong, Rajshahi and Khulna WASA, the price of Dhaka WASA water is almost twice.

The current price of Dhaka WASA per unit (one thousand liters) of water is Tk 15.18 for residential and Tk 42 for commercial uses. The price of water per unit for Khulna WASA residents is Tk 8.96 and for commercial purpose is Tk 14. Chittagong WASA charge Tk 13.02 for residential and Tk 31.62 for commercial uses. Rajshahi WASA charge Tk 6.71 for residential and Tk 13.72 for commercial purpose.

About 100 per cent of Rajshahi WASA water is produced from deep tube wells. According to Rajshahi WASA sources, the production cost of water per unit is around Tk 9.

Since 2009 in 13 years Dhaka WASA has increased the price of water 14 times. Despite the coronavirus pandemic the organization has increased water prices by 31 per cent in the last two years.

Despite the high price of water, Dhaka WASA is not able to supply water to different areas of the capital including Jatrabari and Dhania.

Md Mostafizur Rahman, a resident of Dhania, said, "Water price is being increased every year in the name of supplying pure water. But we have to collect our drinking water from long distance. This water crisis in our area has not been solved for almost 12 years," he added.







