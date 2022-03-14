Some BD media outlets have bias against Moscow

Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander V. Mantytskiy on Sunday said some Bangladeshi media coverage of Ukraine war had a bias against Moscow.

"I consider the biased approach of certain Bangladeshi media outlets in the coverage of the situation in Ukraine and Russia's actions is deliberate efforts by those that have always sought to undermine mutually beneficial cooperation between Russia and Bangladesh, which started 50 years ago," he said.

He said this in an open letter to editors of print and electronic media, the heads of radio and TV broadcasters in Bangladesh on Sunday.

He described it as 'deliberate efforts' to undermine Dhaka-Moscow relations.

The ambassador referred to the 1971 when Bangladeshis overthrew, with the active support from India and the USSR, the dominance of non-Bengali masters, to stop harassment, discrimination and violence against Bengali people so that they could finally enjoy the right to speak their native language.

He said the Russian-speaking people of Donbas in East Ukraine have been struggling to obtain the same right for eight years, while suffering from genocide unleashed by the Kiev regime.

The time is ripe for Russia to come to the rescue once again, for the same cause, to ensure the right to speak the mother tongue and to end language-based discrimination, said the Russian envoy.

"I hope that through my open letter your readers will be able to get acquainted with an alternative point of view towards the developments around Ukraine," said the ambassador.

Against the backdrop of 'anti-Russia campaign and blatant Russo-phobic hysteria' from western mainstream media, the ambassador said certain Bangladeshi newspapers and broadcasters 'widely echoed and spread' those.

He said his letter to editors is an effort to explain to the Bangladeshi readers once again the goals and tasks behind the 'special military operation' of the Russia in Ukraine.

According to the Ambassador, the goals are: (a) To protect Russian-speaking civilians in Ukraine subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years, (b) To eliminate Neo-fascism (c) To prevent the development of nuclear weapons in Ukraine and (d) To stop the deployment of NATO military bases in Ukraine.

He said their tasks are to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine (to free it from Nazi ideology), to put an end to Neo-fascism that has raised its head in Ukraine after being defeated in the Great Patriotic War, to eliminate military threats on the border of the Russian Federation, to disarm aggressive entities of Ukraine, posing threat to peaceful coexistence, to identify and punish persons who have committed crimes against the civilian population of Ukraine and citizens of the Russian Federation by legal procedures in the courts of the Russian Federation.

"We do not plan to occupy Ukrainian territory. We are not at war with Ukrainian people. We do not intend to impose anything on anyone by force. We have explained many times that the situation in Ukraine has evolved in such a way that it has come to pose a direct threat to Russia's security," Ambassador Mantytskiy said.











