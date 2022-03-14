Road crashes claim 4 in country

At least four people were killed and several others were injured in separate road accident in capital Dhaka, Nilphamari and Kurigram.

In Dhaka, a rickshaw puller was killed when a CNG-run auto-rickshaw hit his rickshaw in the capital's Elephant Road area early Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Samiul,26, son of Sonahar of Jamalpur district.

The accident occurred around 3:40 am when auto-rickshaw hit the rickshaw in front of Kabab House in the area, leaving Samiul injured. He was taken to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) where doctors declared him dead, said inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH police camp.

Our Nilphamari Correspondent added that a man and his wife were killed in a road accident on Nilphamari-Saidpur road at Sadar upazila in Nilphamari district on Sunday morning.

Deceased Swapon Kumar, 30, and his wife Sumi Rani, 25, worked at Sonic Company in Uttara EPZ. They hailed from Saidpur upazila in the district.

According to locals, Swapon, Sumi and another worker Satish were going to their workplace this morning riding on a motorcycle.

Our Kurigram Correspondent added that a young man was killed and two others were injured in a road accident at Nageshwari upazila in Kurigram district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Rafiqul Islam Pappu, 25, son of Abdul Hamid, a resident of Dakshin Ramkhana Felani crossing area in the upazila.









