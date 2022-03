Dead militant leader Mufti Hannan's brother and also organiser of banned extremist outfit Ansar Al-Islam, Munshi Iqbal Ahmed, was placed on a five-day remand by a Dhaka court on Sunday in a case filed under Digital Security Act (DSA).

Senior Judicial Magistrate Rajib Hasan passed the remand order as the Sub Inspector Sadruzzaman, also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case produced him before the court with a ten-day remand plea.