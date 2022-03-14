EC dialogue with academics falters   

The dialogue of the Election Commission (EC) stumbled at the beginning. More than half of the invitees did not respond on the first day of the dialogue on Sunday.

Only 13 out of 30 invited academics took part in the dialogue held at the election building at Agargaon in the capital at 3:00pm. The dialogue was presided over by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal.

The country's top 30 academics were invited to take part in the first day's dialogue. Those who did not come to the dialogue are Professor Emeritus Sirajul Islam Chowdhury, the immediate-past Vice Chancellor (VC) of Jahangirnagar University Farzana Islam, Prof Dilara Chowdhury, Prof Syed Manjurul Islam, Prof Abdullah Abu Sayeed, Professor of Political Science at Dhaka University Nurul Amin Bepari, Professor of International Relations at Dhaka University Imtiaz Ahmed, Prof Asif Nazrul, Dhaka University VC Md Akhtaruzzaman, North South University VC Prof Atiqul Islam, University of Liberal Arts (ULAB) Prof Salimullah Khan, former VC of Dhaka University AAMS Arefin Siddique, Professor of Political Science at Dhaka University Ferdous Hasan, Professor of Public Administration Mohabbat Khan, Prof Mobasher Hossain, Jahangirnagar University Professor of Political Science Muhammad Shamsul Alam and Dr Tasnim Arifa Siddiqui.

The 13 academics who took part in the dialogue are Dhaka University Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular M Anwar Hossain, Prof M Abul Qasim Majumder, Dr Mohammad Zafar Iqbal, Professor of Law at Dhaka University Borhanuddin Khan, Professor of Social Sciences at Dhaka University Sadeka Halim, Professor of Public Administration Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah, Professor of Public Administration Akhtar Hossain, Prof Lailufar Yasmeen, VC of East West University Prof AFM Mofizul Islam, VC of the World University of Bangladesh Prof Abdul Mannan Chowdhury, Prof Al Masud Hasanuzzaman and Prof Mohammad Yahya Akhter of Chattogram University.

Meanwhile, the Vice Chancellor of Independent University did not come himself but sent Prof Niaz Ahmed Khan, Pro-Vice Chancellor of his university, as a representative.

The EC will periodically engage in dialogue with representatives of all classes and professions. The EC will then hold meetings with the registered political parties. At the end of the dialogue, the Election Commission will finalize the roadmap for its twelfth parliamentary elections.

On February 26, the President appointed a commission headed by Kazi Habibul Awal.

It is learned that the new commission is going to have a relatively large number of dialogues to gather information intensively by dividing the professionals by sector.