Fakhrul flays AL claim BNP controls commodity market

He made the remarks while exchanging views with reporters at his residence in Kalibari, Thakurgaon on Sunday.

Mentioning that the Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud's comment,"BNP is involved in the rise of commodity prices," Fakhrul replied,"If BNP can control thecommodity market, then why Awami League is still in power? They should resign and hand over power to the BNP."

BNP Secretary General said, "Government ministersare mocking at the plight of the people by making such comments. Whereas people cannot buy rice, pulses and salt.Low-income group of people have become helpless due to rising commodity prices."

He alleged the government's indifference and failure is behind the rise in commodity prices.

Fakhrul said, "The Awami League government is not elected by the people, they have no responsibility towards the people. That is why they dare make such comments."

Fakhrul said, "The government has made many laws so that journalists cannot speak or write. About 800 journalists have already been sued under the Digital Security Act. Of them, 200 journalists have been arrested."

Mentioning that, Awami League government could not issue any effective statement, regarding Russia-Ukraine war,Fakhrul said, "We condemn Russia's aggression on Ukraine.We think that aggression in any country violates the sovereignty of a country according to the UN Charter."

Will the BNP participate in the Election Commission's discussion meeting? Responding to a question from reporters, the BNP Secretary General said, "The BNP does not accept this election commission and there is no question of joining such discussion meeting."















