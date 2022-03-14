Covid: 3 deaths, 233 new cases

The country recorded three more Covid deaths in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Sunday. The death tally stands 29,111. Some 233new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,949,486.

Besides, 1,417Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,860,886and overall recovery rate at 95.46per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 1.88per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 14.29per cent and the death rate at 1.49 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 857 labs across the country tested 12,348samples.

Among the deaths, two were recorded in Dhaka and the other one in Rajshahi. Of them, one deceased was male and the other two female.














