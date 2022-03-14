Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 March, 2022, 5:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Covid: 3 deaths, 233 new cases

Positivity rate now 1.49pc

Published : Monday, 14 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Staff Correspondent

The country recorded three more Covid deaths in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Sunday. The death tally stands 29,111. Some 233new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,949,486.
Besides, 1,417Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,860,886and overall recovery rate at 95.46per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).    
The country logged positivity rate of  1.88per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 14.29per cent and the death rate at 1.49 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 857 labs across the country tested 12,348samples.
Among the deaths, two were recorded in Dhaka and the other one in Rajshahi. Of them, one deceased was male and the other two female.








« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EC dialogue with academics falters   
Fakhrul flays AL claim BNP controls commodity market
Covid: 3 deaths, 233 new cases
Separate waste management system stressed for Dhaka
Price of onion drops sharply in Ctg
PM proposes FAO to establish International Seed Bank
Guilty to face music: Zahid
Feud over emojis posted on girl'sFB post claims 3 lives, 4 injuries


Latest News
More than 2.6 million flee Ukraine war: UN
Iran says fires missiles on 'Israeli sites' in Iraq's Arbil
EC wants to hold participatory elections: CEC
Govt decides to lift import duties on edible oil, sugar; gazette Monday
Statements of BNP secretary general liken ‘Mister Wisecracker’: Hasan
American journalist shot dead in Ukraine
Saudi Arabia carries out mass execution of 81 inmates
Anti-war protesters arrested in Russia
Youth killed in Noakhali bike accident
US, China to discuss Ukraine on Monday
Most Read News
BCL factional clash leaves 5 injured at JnU
More than 2.6 million flee Ukraine war: UN
Ronaldo hat-trick sets all-time scoring record as Man Utd beat Spurs
Gatco graft case: Charge framing hearing against Khaleda May 10
Death of 2 children: DGDA seeks explanation from Beximco
3 youths killed over Facebook status on woman in Gazipur
Russia engineers inspect seized Ukraine nuclear plant
Muktijoddha SKC returns to winning way
9 killed in attack on Ukraine military base
Russian forces attack on evacuation convoy, kill 7 civilians
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft