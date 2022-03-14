Separate waste management system stressed for Dhaka

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), Mayor Atiqul Islam said that there should be a separate system for waste management. He made this remark while presiding over a workshop titled 'Safe Sewage Management: What Steps We Need to Follow' organized by DNCC in cooperation with Unicef. He said that the respective department should take proper measures to handle this problem to protect Dhaka city.

"This is the main area, I mean waste management where we need to put our full attention to save our beloved Dhaka city," he said. He also mentioned that plastics thrown in the drains cause a lot of problems and a mass awareness programme is needed to solve this problem. "People from every corner should work together on waste management and mass awareness will play an important role in educating people in this regard," he said.

Referring to the enormous houses located in elite areas in the capital Dhaka like Gulshan, Banani, and Baridhara, he said that these buildings do not have septic tanks and soak wells.

"The surrounding environment is also being destroyed. We want to bring back water and biodiversity in this city through the joint efforts of all," he said.

He also added "We want water in the canal and reservoirs of the city where fish can be farmed, not mosquito breeding grounds.

Addressing RAJUK, the mayor said that they should approve the design of the buildings while providing an effective sewage system.

"Developer companies need to ensure an efficient sewage system when constructing buildings too," he said. Giving instructions to the councilors, he said that they must look into the issue that the sewage wastes should not be dumped in the city's drains in any circumstances. "They must convey this message in every door of the Dhaka city," he added.

Speaking as the chief guest, Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Tajul Islam said, "Every household and government and non-government organization should have its own septic tank for waste management in the capital."








