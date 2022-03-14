Price of onion drops sharply in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 13: The local market has been flooded with both imported and domestic onions resulting in sharp decline in the prices of the essential.

The business community observed that the prices of onion would remain static till the beginning of Holy Ramadan. Md Idris, General Secretary of Hamidullah Market Traders Association, told the Daily Observer

hat Myanmar origin of onion is now selling at Tk32 to TK35 per kg, Indian at Tk 25 to Tk36 per kg and the local one at Tk25 per kg in the wholesale market of Khatunganj.

He claimed that in the previous week, Myanmar origin onion was sold at Tk50 per kg and Indian one at Tk35 to Tk46 per kg. "The prices of onion have dropped by Tk10-Tk15 per kg in a week," Idris said.

He attributed the decline in the prices of onion to the markets full of locally grown products and the imported ones.

He said a large quantity of onion has been imported recently ahead of the holy month f Ramadan. Moreover, the country has seen a bumper yield this year, he said.

For this reason, there is no apprehension of price hike during the holy month of Ramadan. Idris also claimed that the present stock of onion is quite sufficient to meet the local demands.

Meanwhile, at the retail market onion is selling for Tk40-Tk45 per kg on Sunday.

A good number of vendors are seen in the city streets with onion selling it at a cheaper rate.

Bangladesh annually produces 1.7 million to 1.9 million tonnes of onions. It imports around 1.1 million tonnes of onions to meet the local need.









