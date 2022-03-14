Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 March, 2022, 5:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Price of onion drops sharply in Ctg

Published : Monday, 14 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 13: The local market has been flooded with both imported and domestic onions resulting in sharp decline in the prices of the essential.
The business community observed that the prices of onion would remain static till the beginning of Holy Ramadan. Md Idris, General Secretary of Hamidullah Market Traders Association, told the Daily Observer
hat Myanmar origin of onion is now selling at Tk32 to TK35 per kg, Indian at Tk 25 to Tk36 per kg and the local one at Tk25 per kg in the wholesale market of Khatunganj.
He claimed that in the previous week, Myanmar origin onion was sold at Tk50 per kg and Indian one at Tk35 to Tk46 per kg. "The prices of onion have dropped by Tk10-Tk15 per kg in a week," Idris said.
He attributed the decline in the prices of onion to the markets full of locally grown products and the imported ones.
He said a large quantity of onion has been imported recently ahead of the holy month f Ramadan. Moreover, the country has seen a bumper yield this year, he said.
For this reason, there is no apprehension of price hike during the holy month of Ramadan. Idris also claimed that the present stock of onion is quite sufficient to meet the local demands.
Meanwhile, at the retail market onion is selling for Tk40-Tk45 per kg on Sunday.
A good number of vendors are seen in the city streets with onion selling it at a cheaper rate.
Bangladesh annually produces 1.7 million to 1.9 million tonnes of onions. It imports around 1.1 million tonnes of onions to meet the local need.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EC dialogue with academics falters   
Fakhrul flays AL claim BNP controls commodity market
Covid: 3 deaths, 233 new cases
Separate waste management system stressed for Dhaka
Price of onion drops sharply in Ctg
PM proposes FAO to establish International Seed Bank
Guilty to face music: Zahid
Feud over emojis posted on girl'sFB post claims 3 lives, 4 injuries


Latest News
More than 2.6 million flee Ukraine war: UN
Iran says fires missiles on 'Israeli sites' in Iraq's Arbil
EC wants to hold participatory elections: CEC
Govt decides to lift import duties on edible oil, sugar; gazette Monday
Statements of BNP secretary general liken ‘Mister Wisecracker’: Hasan
American journalist shot dead in Ukraine
Saudi Arabia carries out mass execution of 81 inmates
Anti-war protesters arrested in Russia
Youth killed in Noakhali bike accident
US, China to discuss Ukraine on Monday
Most Read News
BCL factional clash leaves 5 injured at JnU
More than 2.6 million flee Ukraine war: UN
Ronaldo hat-trick sets all-time scoring record as Man Utd beat Spurs
Gatco graft case: Charge framing hearing against Khaleda May 10
Death of 2 children: DGDA seeks explanation from Beximco
3 youths killed over Facebook status on woman in Gazipur
Russia engineers inspect seized Ukraine nuclear plant
Muktijoddha SKC returns to winning way
9 killed in attack on Ukraine military base
Russian forces attack on evacuation convoy, kill 7 civilians
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft