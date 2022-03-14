Video
Controversy over Napa syrup

Guilty to face music: Zahid

Published : Monday, 14 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110
Staff Corresponden

Legal action will be taken against anyone found guilty of the death of two children after they were administered paracetamol Napa syrup at Ashuganj in Brahmanbaria, said Health Minister Zahid Maleque.
He made the remark in a conference organized by the Society of Medicine in Bangladesh in the capital on Sunday.
The Health Minister said, "Officials, including the district civil surgeon, have been sent to investigate the incident. An investigation committee has also been formed. The sale of medicine has been stopped at the pharmacy from which the syrup was bought."
"The investigation committee is working. Action will be taken as per the report. We will take action against the people who are involved, if found guilty, according to the law that the government has," he added.
Meanwhile, in the case of the death of two siblings by 'consuming Napa syrup' in Ashuganj, the Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) has directed all divisional and district officials concerned to inspect pharmacies across the country to test batch No 32113121 of Napa, and submit reports to the National Control Laboratory for further action.
According to the office order signed by Maj Gen Mohammad Yusuf, Director General of the DGDA, it has been reported in the media that Beximco Pharmaceuticals has 120mg of paracetamol and 5mg of syrup. The officials of the divisional and district offices across the country have been instructed to inspect the wholesale and retail pharmacies in the areas under their control and test and analyze the samples and send the report to the National Control Laboratory.
Yasin Khan and Morsalin Khan, two children of Sujan Khan in Durgapur village of Ashuganj upazila of Brahmanbaria, contracted fever, but on the night of March 10, the children were administered Napa syrup. Then the two children fell ill. They were taken to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital the same night. The doctors at the hospital sent the children home with first aid. Yasin and Morsalin died on the way home.


