Monday, 14 March, 2022, 5:09 AM
Feud over emojis posted on girl'sFB post claims 3 lives, 4 injuries

Published : Monday, 14 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110
Our correspondent

Gazipur, Mar13: Three persons were killed and at least four others injured during a clash afterposting of 'offensive emoji on a girls post' on Facebook, at KapasiaUpazila in Gazipur district on Saturday night. Kapasia police detained two people in connection with the incident.
The deceased were Nayeem Hossain, 18, Farruq Hossain, 26, and Rabin, 16.
A clash ensued between two groups of youths of DakkhingaonChopara village under Sonmania union and Daulatpur area in Monohardiupazila of Narsingdi around 11:30pm, said Kapasia Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) AFM Nasim.
Both the feuding groups used machetes and stabbed each other indiscriminately, leaving seven to eight people injured.
Critically injured persons were taken to MonohardiUpazila Health Complex in Narsingdi where the on-duty doctor declared Nayeem Hossain and Farruk Hossain dead.
The other injured were shifted to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College and Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH). Injured Rabin succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning at DMCH.
OC Nasim said two youths Belayet, 23, and Faysal have been detained in this connection.










