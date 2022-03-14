C-19 recovery rate crosses 95.11pc in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 13: The average recovery rate of Covid-19 patients has crossed 95.11 percent mark in the district.

Health officials said the number of positive cases decreases amid declining positivity rate and rising recovery rate of infected patients as the spread of the deadly virus is declining day by day.

The number of recovered Covid-19 patients reached 1,20,397 with the recovery of 426 more people till Sunday morning, raising the average recovery rate to 95.11 percent in the district, Dr Ilias Chowdhury, civil surgeon of Chattogram, said. -BSS