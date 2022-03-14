

Journo HM Jalal dies

Jalal Ahmed, also a member of the Jatiya Press Club, had been suffering from cancer and he breathed his last around 4 am, said a press release of JPC.

He left behind his wife, two sons, one daughter and a host of relatives to mourn his death. His namaz-e-janaza will be held at the JPC premises after Asr prayers on Sunday. He will be buried at his family graveyard at Kakchira village in Patharghata upazila of Barguna district.

JPC President Farida Yasmin and its General Secretary Elias Khan expressed profound shock at the demise of the journalist and conveyed their sympathy to the bereaved family members. -UNB



Journalist HM Jalal Ahmed, special correspondent of Daily Amader Kantho, passed away at his Uttara residence early Sunday. He was 63.Jalal Ahmed, also a member of the Jatiya Press Club, had been suffering from cancer and he breathed his last around 4 am, said a press release of JPC.He left behind his wife, two sons, one daughter and a host of relatives to mourn his death. His namaz-e-janaza will be held at the JPC premises after Asr prayers on Sunday. He will be buried at his family graveyard at Kakchira village in Patharghata upazila of Barguna district.JPC President Farida Yasmin and its General Secretary Elias Khan expressed profound shock at the demise of the journalist and conveyed their sympathy to the bereaved family members. -UNB