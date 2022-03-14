Dr Sharif new Treasurer of Southern Univ



CHATTOGRAM, Mar 13: Dr Sharif Ashrafuzzaman, former Managing Director of Meghna Petroleum and Consultant on Oil and Gas Resources, has been appointed as Treasurer of Southern University Bangladesh.He completed his Graduation in Statistics from Dhaka University in 1983. Dr Sharif obtained his MBA degree from Southern University in 1998 and his PhD in 2014 from Jahangirnagar University in the "History of Multinational Oil Marketing Companies, Their Business Activities and Exploration in Bangladesh".Dr Sharif Ashrafuzzaman is one of the founders and founder of Sharif Abdul Hakim Diabetic Hospital in Narail District. He was born on 20 July 1956 in an aristocratic Muslim family in Narail. He is the father of two children.