DMP arrests 57 for drug dealing

The members of Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in several anti-drug raids arrested a total of 57 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during the last 24 hours till 6am on Sunday.

The DB in association with local police carried out the drives simultaneously at different parts of the metropolis from 6am of March 12, according to a DMP release. During the anti-drug raids, police also seized 76 grams and 90 puria (small packet) of heroin, 74.454 kilograms of cannabis (ganja), 7,920 pieces of contraband yaba tablets and 20 bottles of phensidyle from their possessions, the release added. -BSS







